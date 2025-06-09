Want to fight one of the hardest bosses in Fortnite? Kor is waiting for you. Although she’s just the right-hand of Daigo the Mask Maker, she’s not like the other previous NPC bosses. She can disappear, turn invisible, and hit really hard. But if you beat her, you get some amazing stuff. Here is how to find and defeat Kor in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

How to Find Kor in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Kor lives at Shogun’s Arena. Most people call it Rift Island. It’s a floating island that shows up randomly on your map after the second storm circle shows up. After that happens, quickly look at your map. You’ll see a new icon showing where Rift Island popped up.

Once you see it, go there fast. Look for the glowing portal under the floating island. Run to that spot and it will shoot you up to the top. When you land, go straight to the middle of the three islands. Kor walks around a shrine in the center. She’s easy to spot because your minimap will show exactly where she is. Shoot her once, and she will start a fight with you.

How to Defeat Kor

Kor has three tricks that make her super annoying to fight. You need to know about these before you start shooting:

Kor’s Moveset Description Teleportation Kor can disappear and then show up anywhere on the island. When she’s about to come back and hit you, she points a blue laser at you. Turn Invisible Sometimes she just disappears completely. You have to listen for sounds and watch for weird movements to figure out where she went. Call for Help When Kor’s health gets lower, she will bring in her henchmen to help her, which is annoying. Because they can just suddenly appear behind you and shoot at you while you are trying to attack Kor.

So, based on her moveset I explained above, these are some steps you can take to defeat Kor:

Don’t just run in and start shooting. You need to prep for this fight. Before you go to the Rift, try to increase your Hero Rank first, so every time you loot Hero Cache, you get a chance for better weapons, or even Hero Items and Hero Boons. Don’t forget to equip med kits or bandages, because Kor hits hard.

Get different types of guns. You need something for close fighting and something for long range, since Kor likes to jump around, and then the Henchmen get super close to you. Then, these are the strategies that you need to remember:

Aim for her head every time. Headshots do way more damage.

Headshots do way more damage. Watch for the blue laser. See that blue line pointing at you? That means Kor’s about to teleport back and attack. Get behind the shrines or rocks. Her laser won’t be able to go through.

See that blue line pointing at you? That means Kor’s about to teleport back and attack. Get behind the shrines or rocks. Her laser won’t be able to go through. Keep moving when she’s invisible. Don’t just stand there when you can’t see her. Keep moving around and listen for sounds that tell you where she is.

Honestly, it took quite a long time for me to defeat her. After a while, even my prepared ammo was all finished, so just try to loot every chest on the floating island while fighting her. I got lucky because in one of the chests I found the Mythic Krypto Treats, so I just threw the treats and let Krypto deal massive damage to her.

Kor Rewards

Beat Kor and you get two awesome rewards that can change your whole game:

1. Shrouded Striker Medallion

This medallion makes you sneaky and fast. When you have it, you can sprint jump to become almost invisible. You also move faster, jump higher, and further. However, just like the Infernal Defenses Medallion, equipping this medallion shows other players where you are on the map. The more medallions you have, the easier you are to track. So it’s good and bad at the same time.

2. Kor’s Deadeye DMR (Mythic)

This is a super-powered sniper rifle. It’s way better than the normal version. Perfect if you like shooting people from far away. This gun does more damage, and headshots hit even harder. If you’re good at aiming for heads, you can knock people out in just a few shots. I tried it after I claimed the rifle and got the Victory Royale at the same match.

It takes some practice to defeat Kor in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. However, once you learn how she moves, she gets easier. The awesome loot makes her one of the best boss fights in this season. Good luck!