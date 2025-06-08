Daigo the Mask Maker is back in the battle royale island, and he’s not the good guy anymore. He came back from the spirit realm all messed up by dark magic, and now he’s sucking power from the whole Island with these things called Spires. But if you beat him, you get some really good rewards. Here is how to find and defeat Mask Maker Daigo in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

How to Find Mask Maker Daigo in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

You can find Daigo at a new POI called Demon’s Domain. It’s in the middle-south part of the map. This is where he’s hanging out, using his dark magic and those Spires to steal power from the island. Don’t just jump straight into this fight. Try to get good gear first. Land somewhere close by and grab the best weapons, lots of ammo, and a few med kits.

You’re gonna need all the help you can get against this corrupted guy. Then, go to the main building at Demon’s Domain and head to the bottom floor. That’s where Daigo is sitting, waiting for you.

How to Defeat Mask Maker Daigo

Fighting Daito isn’t like other boss fights. This is super important: Daigo has four stone masks floating around him. Think of them like a shield. You can’t hurt Daigo at all until you break all four masks. Don’t even bother shooting at Daigo until those masks are gone. Every time you break a mask, he will get stunned and fall down. That’s when you can actually hurt him.

Use weapons like SMGs or the Spire Rifle. You want guns that shoot fast and have lots of bullets because this fight takes forever. Don’t use shotguns, because you don’t want to get too close to this guy. Plus, Daigo has way too much health, and you will be shooting for a long time.

Daigo only does two things to attack you: He rushes at you, and then he shoots a laser. Both are easy to dodge if you keep moving. Just jump or slide when you see him getting ready to attack. The trick is to pay attention and move at the right time.

Honestly, so many players showed up when I tried to defeat the Mask Maker Daigo. I had to do many rematches to finally eliminate him. So be careful!

Daigo Mask Maker Rewards

Beat Daigo and you get two really good items that you can’t get anywhere else:

1. Infernal Defenses Medallion

This medallion is good, but also risky. It makes you reload your weapon faster, and your shield comes back by itself every second. It goes up to 50 shield points without you doing anything. But when you equip it, everyone can see where you are on the map. So yes, you get stronger, but you also become an easy target.

2. Enhanced Spire Rifle

The Enhanced Spire Rifle is a mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. It’s way better than the regular Spire Rifle. It shoots faster, holds more bullets, and is super accurate. It’s great for breaking buildings and killing enemies.

Fighting Daigo is hard, but it’s worth it. The Enhanced Spire Rifle alone is amazing, and that medallion can help you win the whole match even though it makes you visible. Don’t give up if it takes a few tries. Once you figure out how to break those masks and when to attack, you’ll be getting his loot all the time. Good luck!