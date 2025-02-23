How to Find and Loot Armored Transports in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the best loot in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, targeting Armored Transports is the answer. These heavily guarded vehicles appear after the second storm circle and offer amazing rewards, including mythic weapons. Here’s how to find and loot these moving vaults!

How to Find Armored Transports in Fortnite

Timing is crucial when hunting for Armored Transports. These vehicles don’t appear right away after you jump off the Battle Bus. You’ll need to wait until the second storm circle closes. Once they spawn, three Armored Transports will appear on your map, marked with white truck icons. You can spot them most frequently in these locations:

Near Magic Mosses to the west.

Around Shining Span.

Close to Shiny Shafts.

In the vicinity of Lonewolf Lair.

East of Whiffy Wharf.

Area between Canyon Crossing and Masked Meadows.

Always watch the map icons though, because if they turn red, that means someone else is already attempting a heist.

How to Loot Armored Transport in Fortnite

Before you attempt to hijack an Armored Transport, make sure you’re properly equipped. Here’s what you should have:

Thermite – Can be found as floor loot, inside loot chests, at Black Markets for 50 gold bars, or from eliminated transport guards.

– Can be found as floor loot, inside loot chests, at Black Markets for 50 gold bars, or from eliminated transport guards. Gear and Weapon – Make sure to have a decent weapon loadout, enough ammo, shields, and healing items.

Now comes the hijacking process. Since you will be facing guards and maybe other players, looting the Armored Transports in Fortnite requires strategy and patience. Here’s your step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Scout and Approach

Each transport has at least three guards – two inside and one in an escort vehicle. Watch the transport’s movement pattern and plan your attack carefully.

Step 2: Clear the Guards

Take out the initial guards first. Use cover and keep moving to avoid taking too much damage. Remember, other players might be watching, so stay alert.

Step 3: Start the Heist

Once the area is clear, follow these steps:

Move to the back of the van. Throw your Thermite at the doors, and a progress bar will appear – this is your countdown. Prepare to battle reinforcement guards. Keep fighting until the progress bar fills completely. The van door will automatically be blasted and you can get all your rewards.

I have tried to hijack the armored transport quite a few times, and honestly, it is hard to do. My advice is that you can try to use bikes to catch up with the moving transports while maintaining the ability to shoot. If you give up on doing it solo, consider teaming up with squadmates for easier takedowns.

What’s Inside the Armored Transport?

Successfully cracking an Armored Transport rewards you with premium loot, including:

A guaranteed mythic Enhanced Weapon (Twinfire Auto Shotgun or Striker Burst Rifle).

The Kneecapper.

Sub-Zero Kombat Kit.

Epic and Legendary weapons.

Healing items including the multi-use Chug Jug.

Gold bars.

Various other high-tier items.

Now you’re ready to pull off your own armored transport heists in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Practice makes perfect, and don’t get discouraged if your first few attempts don’t succeed. The rewards are worth the effort!