Want to get your hands on Fortnite’s new Typhoon Blade and high-tier loot? The Mythic Vault in Chapter 6 is your ticket to some of the best gear in the game. While other players might struggle to figure out the vault’s secrets, this guide shows you the entire process of how to find and open the Mythic Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6. Let’s get started.

How to Find the Mythic Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6

The secret Mythic Vault is located in Nightshift Forest, on the western side of the map. There are some buildings there, but the first thing you need to do is head to the main temple, and you’ll spot some stairs leading down to a big vault door.

When you first discover the vault, you’ll quickly realize that finding it was just the first step. Unlike regular doors in Fortnite, shooting at it or trying to pickaxe your way in definitely won’t work. This vault requires a special Mythic Key to unlock. You’ll need to do a little quest to get the key, but don’t worry, we have all the details.

How to Get Mythic Key and Open the Mythic Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6

Here is a simple breakdown of how to get your hands on that Mythic Key and open the Mythic Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 so that you can access all those awesome rewards waiting inside.

1. Find a Sprite

First, you’ll need to find a Sprite. Look for Sprite Shrines marked by beams of white light shooting into the sky. The closest shrines are either close to the mountain at Warrior’s Watch or just outside the Nightshift Forest, near the Battle’s End. When you get there, interact with the shrine to see Sprites nearby. Once you spot one, collect it and add it to your inventory.

2. Locate the Bushranger

Next, it’s time to find Bushranger. This NPC moves around Nightshift Forest, so check these spots

northwest of the main temple

the southern edge of the forest

the eastern boundary

It might take a little searching, but keep an eye out for their usual routes to save time.

3. Trade for the Mythic Key

Once you’ve got a Sprite in your inventory, approach Bushranger. Open the dialogue menu and select Show Item. Bushranger will recognize the Sprite, lift the night spell on the vault, and hand over the Vault Key. With the key in hand, you’re all set to open the Mythic Vault and claim your rewards.

What’s Inside the Mythic Vault in Fortnite

Inside the vault, you’ll be rewarded with some of the best loot in the game. The Typhoon Blade was right there, guaranteed, along with a bunch of treasure chests stuffed with high-tier weapons and ammo. You will also come across a couple of rare items like Boons and Oni Masks. It’s the ultimate reward for your effort.

The Typhoon Blade is one of the coolest new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6. It’s a powerful melee weapon that hits hard and gives you better mobility, making it great for fights and getting around. If you’re bored with the usual shooting, this blade is a fun way to switch things up and surprise your opponents.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to claim the powerful loot inside the Mythic Vault and gain a significant advantage in your matches. Good luck and stay alert, as the vault area might be crowded early on since Nightshift Forest is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6.