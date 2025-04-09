How to Find and Use Jade Sword in Dead Rails Roblox?

Are you looking to build your own undead army in Dead Rails? The Jade Sword is exactly what you need. This special melee weapon can bring your enemies back to life to fight for you, making it one of the most valuable items in the game. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to find Jade Sword in Dead Rails, what it does, and the best ways to use it.

What is the Jade Sword?

The Jade Sword is a melee weapon in Dead Rails that looks like a curved blade made of jade with gold decorations and a wooden handle. Here’s a quick breakdown of its stats and features:

Feature Stats Damage 25 per hit (reduced from 30) Swing Rate 0.35 seconds Special Ability 50% chance to reanimate killed enemies as allies Sell Value $250 Location Sterling Mines (secret room) Availability One per run

What makes this weapon special isn’t just how it looks, but what it can do. When you kill an enemy with the Jade Sword, there’s a 50% chance that enemy will come back to life as your ally. These reanimated enemies will then fight other monsters for you, similar to how the Strange Mask works.

The Jade Sword is incredibly valuable, selling for $250 at trading posts. This puts it among the most valuable items in the game, tied with the Brain In Jar, Unicorn, and Strange Mask.

How to Find Sterling Town in Dead Rails?

To get the Jade Sword, you first need to find Sterling Town. This abandoned ghost town appears randomly during your run, typically at:

Between 10,000-30,000 meters, or

Between 60,000-70,000 meters

You’ll be able to spot Sterling from the train tracks by looking for run-down buildings next to a mountain. Unlike regular towns, Sterling sits a bit farther from the tracks. The town itself has no enemies, making it safe to explore.

All Jade Tablets Location in Dead Rails

The Jade Sword is locked away in a secret room in the Sterling Mines, and you’ll need four Jade Tablets to unlock it. Here’s where to find each tablet:

First Jade Tablet

Go to the church at the back of Sterling Town

Look for a Jade Tablet on the ground behind the gallows

Second Jade Tablet

You’ll need to enter the mines first (more on that below)

(more on that below) From the mine entrance, go left

Follow the hallway and then take a right

Continue down the path until you see a cart

The tablet is behind this minecart

Note: To enter the mines, head behind the church in Sterling Town where you’ll find the entrance blocked by wooden planks. You’ll need dynamite to blow it open – look near the minecarts by the entrance if you don’t have any. If you need a torch to light the dynamite, you can grab one from the Sheriff’s building in town. Place the dynamite by the planks, light it with your torch, and get ready to fight when the entrance opens.

Third Jade Tablet

Continue exploring the mines until you find the Strange Mask room

The third tablet will be right next to the Strange Mask

Fourth Jade Tablet

This one is already in the secret room that contains the Jade Sword mechanism

that contains the Jade Sword mechanism You’ll place the three tablets you collected with this one to unlock the sword

How to Unlock Jade Sword in Dead Rails?

After collecting the three Jade Tablets from their various locations, you’ll need to find the secret room. From the Strange Mask room, go left and take the first right, then walk down the narrow corridor until you see three stacked barrels. Move these barrels to reveal the entrance to the secret room. Alternatively, from the mine entrance, go left, take the first right, then turn right again – this middle path leads straight to the barrels.

Inside the secret room, you’ll see a red platform with one Jade Tablet already on it. Place the other three tablets you’ve collected on this platform to activate a mechanism that opens the wall behind the platform. Behind this wall, you’ll find your prize – the Jade Sword.

Is the Jade Sword Worth Getting?

Absolutely! While getting the Jade Sword takes some effort, its unique ability to create undead allies makes clearing difficult areas much easier. Plus, if you decide you don’t want to keep it, you can always sell it for a whopping $250 at a trading post.

The Jade Sword is particularly useful in high-risk areas where having extra allies can mean the difference between life and death. So gather your gear, find Sterling Town, and get ready to command your own undead army with the Jade Sword in Dead Rails!