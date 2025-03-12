How to Find Golden Llamas in Fortnite for Weekly Challenges

Are you trying to find those rare Golden Llamas in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2? It’s a challenge many players are tackling right now. As part of the Week 3 Quest lineup, tracking down these shiny treasures requires some know-how and patience. This guide will walk you through everything you need to locate all three Golden Llamas and grab their valuable loot.

What Are Golden Llamas in Fortnite?

Golden Llamas are special loot containers introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 as part of the gold-themed season. Unlike regular Supply Llamas that run away when spotted, Golden Llamas are stationary gold statues that sit still (sometimes even lying) on the ground, making them easier to loot once found. Each Golden Llama contains:

Gold Bars x1,000 – Can be used to purchase Exotic weapons, hire NPCs, or unlock vaults.

Golden Splashes x4 – Provide healing and shields for your entire squad.

Possible Dill Bit drop – Can be used to purchase weapons in Black Markets.

Ammo of all types.

How to Find Golden Llamas in Fortnite

The biggest challenge with Golden Llamas is their random spawn locations. There are no guaranteed spots where they’ll appear, as they spawn randomly across the entire map at the start of each match. To make things even more challenging:

Only three Golden Llamas spawn per match .

. They can appear anywhere on the island.

You’ll need to search all three to complete the weekly challenge.

Best Strategies for Finding Golden Llamas

Since Golden Llamas spawn randomly, you’ll need some smart tactics to increase your chances of spotting them:

1. Use Height to Your Advantage

Golden Llamas can spawn in odd locations like cliff edges, mountaintops, or building rooftops. Use the Launch Pads scattered around the map to get a bird’s-eye view of the surroundings.

2. Early Game Aerial Search

When jumping from the Battle Bus, deploy your glider early and scan the ground below. Their golden color makes them somewhat visible from the air, giving you a chance to spot one before landing.

3. Vehicle Exploration

Drive vehicles around the map to cover more ground quickly. Cars, trucks, and the new Rocket Drill are all excellent options for scouting.

4. Use the Falcon Eye Sniper

The Falcon Eye Sniper’s zoom capability makes it perfect for scanning distant areas where a Golden Llama might be hiding. Use it when you are at higher ground.

5. Check Near NPCs

While spawns are random, some players have reported finding Golden Llamas near NPC locations. One player mentioned finding one near Keisha Cross in the Rainbow Fields area.

6. Team Up for Faster Completion

The smartest way to complete this challenge is by playing in a party with friends. When in a squad:

Progress in the quest is shared between teammates .

. You can split up to cover more ground .

. Any team member finding and searching for a Golden Llama counts for everyone.

This means a team of four players searching different areas of the map can complete the challenge much faster than going solo.

How to Search Golden Llamas

Once you’ve found a Golden Llama, searching for it is simple:

Approach the Golden Llama. Press your interact button (default is E on PC, X on PlayStation, and A on Xbox). Wait for the search animation to complete. Collect your rewards.

Important: For the Week 3 Quest, you must specifically search the Llama rather than destroy it. Don’t pickaxe or shoot it if you’re trying to complete the challenge!

This weekly challenge remains available until the end of the current season. Instead of focusing solely on finding Golden Llamas, play normally and keep an eye out for them as you progress through other quests. Sooner or later, you’ll complete the challenge naturally.

If you’re determined to find them quickly, team up with friends, spread out across the map, and communicate when you spot one. With a coordinated approach, you’ll have those three Golden Llamas searched in no time!