99 Nights in the Forest: How to Fish & Complete Fish Index

Fishing is a new mechanic that was added to 99 Nights in the Forest in the recent fishing update. This new feature lets you catch fish and other items from ponds and water areas around the forest. If you want to learn how to fish and what you can catch, this guide will help you get started. The fishing system in 99 Nights in the Forest works a lot like other fishing games on Roblox, but it’s made to be easier and simpler. You find water spots, cast your line, and play a mini-game to catch things.

How to Get a Fishing Rod in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Before you can start fishing, you need to get a fishing rod. There are a few ways to do this and several rod types you can work toward.

Find a Fishing Hut: Look around the forest for a fishing hut or on the map. When you go inside this hut, you can pick up an Old Rod for free.

If you buy the new Fisherman class, you start the game with a fishing rod already in your inventory. This saves you time from having to find a fishing hut.

How to Upgrade a Fishing Rod in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The fishing system has three different rod types that get better as you use them:

Old Rod

Good Rod

Strong Rod

Go back to the fishing hut after you’ve caught some fish. Inside the hut, you can use your fishing XP to upgrade your rod to the next level. The more you fish, the more XP you get, and the better rods you can unlock.

How to Fish in 99 Nights in the Forest

Once you have a fishing rod, the actual fishing process is pretty simple. Here’s how to do it step by step.

Find Water Spots : Look for ponds and water areas around the forest. You’ll see swirls of water that appear in these spots. These swirls show you where you can fish.

: Look for ponds and water areas around the forest. You’ll see swirls of water that appear in these spots. These swirls show you where you can fish. Cast Your Line : Walk up to a water swirl and use your fishing rod. Your character will cast the line into the water.

: Walk up to a water swirl and use your fishing rod. Your character will cast the line into the water. Play the Mini-Game : When a fish bites, you’ll need to play a small mini-game to catch it. The fishing mechanic is similar to other fishing games.

: When a fish bites, you’ll need to play a small mini-game to catch it. The fishing mechanic is similar to other fishing games. Catch Your Prize : If you do the mini-game correctly, you’ll catch whatever was in the water. This could be a fish, but you might also catch other items.

: If you do the mini-game correctly, you’ll catch whatever was in the water. This could be a fish, but you might also catch other items. Gain XP: Every time you successfully catch something, you get fishing XP. This XP can be used to upgrade your fishing rod later.

All Fishes in Fishing Index in 99 Nights in the Forest

The fishing huts have a fishing index that shows you all the different fish you can catch in the game. The index only shows the fish you have already caught, so you’ll need to discover them first before they appear in your collection. Here are all 9 fish you can catch in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Whether you get your first rod from a fishing hut or start with the Fisherman class, fishing is a good way to spend time and gather resources. The mini-game is easy to learn, and finding different fish types can be fun. That’s all you need to know about fishing in 99 Nights in the Forest. Grab a rod and start catching!