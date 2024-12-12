How to Fix Fortnite Ballistic Issues and Matchmaking Errors

After months of anticipation, Fortnite’s new first-person 5v5 mode Ballistic has landed, but it hasn’t had the smoothest start. Players find themselves stuck in the lobby facing error messages instead of enemies. If you’re running into the same matchmaking errors and getting frustrated too, here’s what’s happening and what to expect.

What’s Happening with Fortnite Ballistic and How to Fix the Matchmaking Errors?

Fortnite Ballistic, the new first-person 5v5 mode that launched on December 11th, immediately faced significant server issues. Players trying to jump into matches encountered various error messages, with the two most common being:

“ Matchmaking Error #1: Unknown Error, Maybe try again? (match.failed_to_ontain_link_code.404)”

Unknown Error, Maybe try again? (match.failed_to_ontain_link_code.404)” “Matchmaking Error #2: We failed the cooking request for the client. invalid_json”

The matchmaking issues weren’t limited to just Ballistic, they also affected multiple Fortnite game modes. We tested almost all the new modes and consistently ran into one of these two problems. These issues, much like what happens whenever Fortnite drops a big update, were likely caused by the massive number of players trying to hop into the new mode all at once. The servers just couldn’t handle the load right away.

Matchmaking issues have now been resolved in Fortnite, including Ballistic. We'll continue to monitor matchmaking to ensure the player experience remains stable.



Load up & lock in for your first Ballistic match now! pic.twitter.com/TuCCruxN2g — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 11, 2024

So how to fix these issues and the matchmaking errors in Fortnite? Good news! As of today (December 12th, 2024), Epic Games has fixed the matchmaking issues for Ballistic mode. The servers are back online and running smoothly, so you can jump in and enjoy the mode as intended. The team is also keeping an eye on things to make sure everything stays stable.

However, if you’re still experiencing matchmaking issues in Fortnite, start by restarting your game client. If that doesn’t help, make sure that your internet connection is stable, as a weak connection can interfere with matchmaking. If the servers are under heavy load, try reconnecting after a few minutes, as this may resolve the issue.

The Skin Visibility Problem in Fortnite Ballistic

Some skins in Ballistic are causing your view to be blocked/nerfed when used such as Edward Scissorhands and Bakugo



Images VIA @BeeYourseIves pic.twitter.com/l9hdSHbnEb — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 11, 2024

There’s also a new problem where some skins are causing visibility problems in first-person view. This is especially a problem in Ballistic mode, where precise aiming and quick reactions are important. The issue seems to come from how certain skins were adjusted for first-person, with some character designs blocking important parts of the screen.

If you’re looking for skins that work well in Ballistic, we’ve found that basic military-style outfits and athletic, slim character models are the best choices. Standard height characters also feel more natural, and try avoiding bulky headgear or shoulder pieces. Just stick to the simpler designs for the best experience.

What Players Are Saying About Fortnite Ballistic Mode

Despite the rocky start, players who managed to get into matches are loving Fortnite’s Ballistic mode. Many are praising its fast-paced action and polished gameplay, with one player on social media calling it “INCREDIBLY well done” and “exactly what I was hoping it would be.” And honestly, we’re loving it too. It’s a great mix for both FPS fans who’ve never tried Fortnite and Fortnite players who’ve never dived into the FPS genre. It’s a mode where everyone can jump in and enjoy the best of both worlds.

Fortnite ballistic is the best new mode pic.twitter.com/mqJ3JP3L4U — Musketeer XI (@Musketeer120) December 12, 2024

Epic Games has a history of quickly addressing major gameplay issues, so whenever we face some issues, we don’t need to worry because we can expect a fix for problems soon. In the meantime, you should definitely check out the new modes like Ballistic, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, and even Brick Life. Plus, there’s a new quest in Chapter 6 called “Jade and the Mask.” If you haven’t completed it yet, now’s the time to do it and earn some extra XP!