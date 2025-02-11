Home » Gaming » How to Fix Marvel Rivals Practice Range Issue: Can’t Enter or Load Error

How to Fix Marvel Rivals Practice Range Issue: Can’t Enter or Load Error

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Having trouble getting into the practice range in Marvel Rivals? You are not alone. Many players are experiencing the same frustrating error when trying to access the practice mode. But don’t worry because we are here to help you with this detailed guide. These are the methods on how to fix Marvel Rivals practice range error.

Cannot enter or load into practice range Marvel Rivals Fix

The Practice Range in Marvel Rivals is experiencing a specific loading issue where players get stuck at 0% during the loading screen. After about a minute, the game kicks you out with Error 122, stating “This action cannot be performed in the game.”

This issue seems to persist even when other game modes are working fine. So how to fix this error when you can’t enter or load into Marvel Rivals practice range? There are some methods you can try:

1. Restart the Game

  1. Close Marvel Rivals completely.
  2. Wait for 30 seconds.
  3. Restart your device.
  4. Launch the game again.
  5. Try accessing the Practice Range immediately after launch.

2. Connection Reset

  1. Disconnect from your current network.
  2. Wait for about 15 seconds.
  3. Reconnect to your network
  4. Launch Marvel Rivals.
  5. Attempt to enter the Practice Range.

3. Verify Game Files

Sometimes, corrupted game files can cause loading issues too. Follow these steps:

  1. Go to your game launcher.
  2. Find Marvel Rivals in your library and then click Properties.
  3. Look for the Verify Game Files option.
  4. Wait for the verification process to complete.
  5. Launch the game again.

4. Check Server Status

Before trying complex fixes, verify if the servers are functioning correctly:

  1. Visit the official Marvel Rivals website.
  2. Check their social media channels for announcements.
  3. Look for any reported server maintenance schedules.

6. Complete Reinstall

If nothing else works, try a fresh installation:

  1. Uninstall Marvel Rivals.
  2. Delete any remaining game files.
  3. Download the game again.
  4. Re-install and try accessing Practice Range.

7. Contact Support

If you’ve tried everything and still can’t access the Practice Range, it’s time to reach out to support. This is your last resort to fix the Marvel Rivals practice range not loading error:

  1. Document all the steps you’ve tried.
  2. Take screenshots of Error 122.
  3. Submit a detailed support ticket.
  4. Wait for an official response.

Also Read:

The Practice Range is an essential feature for improving your skills in Marvel Rivals. While these loading issues can be frustrating, following this guide should help you resolve the problem and get back to practicing with your favorite heroes. We hope that these methods will get you back to practicing your hero skills in no time. We also have a guide on how to train with your friends in Marvel Rivals practice range. Go check it out!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Marvel Rivals: 6 Best Heroes To Play For Beginners

Roblox: The Strongest Battlegrounds Codes (February 2025) – Sound Effects,

Roblox Sol’s RNG Codes (February 2025) – Gift Gamepass to...

Roblox Blue Lock Rivals Codes (February 2025) – Cash, Spins,...

Roblox Fisch Valentine’s Event Guide 2025: Everything You Need to...

Fortnite Reload: New Weapon Lootpool and Rank Reset Details

Roblox: How to Catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch?

Marvel Rivals Practice Range Guide: Join and Train with Friends

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Use SOS Flare with Support...

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Live Event and Heist Theme...