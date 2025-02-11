How to Fix Marvel Rivals Practice Range Issue: Can’t Enter or Load Error

Having trouble getting into the practice range in Marvel Rivals? You are not alone. Many players are experiencing the same frustrating error when trying to access the practice mode. But don’t worry because we are here to help you with this detailed guide. These are the methods on how to fix Marvel Rivals practice range error.

The Practice Range in Marvel Rivals is experiencing a specific loading issue where players get stuck at 0% during the loading screen. After about a minute, the game kicks you out with Error 122, stating “This action cannot be performed in the game.”

This issue seems to persist even when other game modes are working fine. So how to fix this error when you can’t enter or load into Marvel Rivals practice range? There are some methods you can try:

1. Restart the Game

Close Marvel Rivals completely. Wait for 30 seconds. Restart your device. Launch the game again. Try accessing the Practice Range immediately after launch.

2. Connection Reset

Disconnect from your current network. Wait for about 15 seconds. Reconnect to your network Launch Marvel Rivals. Attempt to enter the Practice Range.

3. Verify Game Files

Sometimes, corrupted game files can cause loading issues too. Follow these steps:

Go to your game launcher. Find Marvel Rivals in your library and then click Properties. Look for the Verify Game Files option. Wait for the verification process to complete. Launch the game again.

4. Check Server Status

Before trying complex fixes, verify if the servers are functioning correctly:

Visit the official Marvel Rivals website. Check their social media channels for announcements. Look for any reported server maintenance schedules.

6. Complete Reinstall

If nothing else works, try a fresh installation:

Uninstall Marvel Rivals. Delete any remaining game files. Download the game again. Re-install and try accessing Practice Range.

If you’ve tried everything and still can’t access the Practice Range, it’s time to reach out to support. This is your last resort to fix the Marvel Rivals practice range not loading error:

Document all the steps you’ve tried. Take screenshots of Error 122. Submit a detailed support ticket. Wait for an official response.

The Practice Range is an essential feature for improving your skills in Marvel Rivals. While these loading issues can be frustrating, following this guide should help you resolve the problem and get back to practicing with your favorite heroes. We hope that these methods will get you back to practicing your hero skills in no time. We also have a guide on how to train with your friends in Marvel Rivals practice range. Go check it out!