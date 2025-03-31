How to Fix the Insufficient Video Memory Error in inZOI: From Quick to Hardware Solutions

If you’re trying to play Krafton’s new life simulator inZOI, but keep seeing the Insufficient Video Memory error, you’re not alone. Many players are running into this issue, preventing them from enjoying the game. Let’s look at why this is happening and how to get you back to playing.

What is the Insufficient Video Memory Error in inZOI

Many players have been encountering the Insufficient Video Memory error while trying to play the new sim game, inZOI. But what exactly does this error mean? Your video memory (VRAM) is like a temporary storage space that your graphics card uses to handle all the visuals in your game.

When inZOI says there’s insufficient video memory, it basically means your PC is running out of this special type of memory. This typically happens because:

Your graphics card doesn’t have enough VRAM for what InZOI needs.

You’re running the game at settings that are too high for your setup.

Your drivers are out of date and not managing memory efficiently.

Other programs are hogging your VRAM in the background.

How to Fix Insufficient Video Memory Error in inZOI

If you’re experiencing this frustrating error, try these possible solutions:

1. Update Your Graphics Drivers

Outdated drivers are often the culprit behind memory errors. Here’s how to fix them:

NVIDIA cards : Download the latest drivers from the NVIDIA website.

: Download the latest drivers from the NVIDIA website. AMD cards : Get updated drivers from AMD’s official site.

: Get updated drivers from AMD’s official site. Intel GPUs: Visit Intel’s driver download center.

After installing new drivers, restart your computer before trying inZOI again.

2. Lower Your Game Settings

The fastest way to reduce VRAM usage is simply to ask the game to use less of it:

Open inZOI and go to the graphics settings menu.

and go to the menu. Reduce shadow quality and anti-aliasing settings.

and settings. Try switching to Medium or even Low presets if individual tweaks don’t help.

Remember, you can always gradually increase settings later once the game is running smoothly.

3. Close Background Programs

Many players don’t realize how much memory other applications can use. Before playing:

Press Ctrl+Alt+Delete and open Task Manager .

and open . Look for memory-hungry apps like Chrome, Photoshop , or video editors .

, or . Close anything you don’t absolutely need right now.

you don’t absolutely need right now. Pay special attention to other games that might be running minimized.

4. Turn Off Overlays

Game overlays might seem helpful, but they secretly eat up precious VRAM too:

Disable the Steam overlay in Steam’s settings.

in Steam’s settings. Turn off Discord’s in-game overlay.

in-game overlay. Close GeForce Experience or AMD Radeon Software if they’re running.

or if they’re running. Check for any recording software that might be active.

If None of the Above Works, Here is the Last Fix

If the quick fixes don’t help, it might be time to check if your PC meets the game’s needs. inZOI requires at least 6GB of VRAM to run properly, so verify your graphics card specifications to see if you meet this threshold. Make sure your CPU and system RAM also meet the minimum requirements, as these components work together with your GPU.

Before buying a new one, try borrowing a friend’s GPU to see if that fixes the issue. This way, you can be sure it’s a hardware problem before spending money on upgrades.

Also Read:

If none of these solutions work, the problem might be with the game itself. Many new games launch with optimization issues that get fixed in early patches. Check inZOI’s official channels and forums for announcements about upcoming updates addressing performance problems. Developers often prioritize fixing memory-related issues shortly after launch when they see patterns in user reports.

These fixes can help most players resolve the insufficient video memory error in inZOI. Start with easy steps like updating drivers and lowering settings. If the problem persists, then consider upgrading your hardware.