Stuck in Forced Slow Walk Mode in Fortnite? Here’s How to Fix It

Nothing ruins a Fortnite match quite like being stuck or forced into walking mode while everyone else is sprinting around you. This frustrating bug has affected many players, particularly on PC. But you don’t need to worry because we found some workarounds and fixes if you find yourself forced to walk slowly in Fortnite. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this issue and how to solve it.

Note: Fortnite is wrong on a fix as we write this guide.

Understanding the Stuck in Walk Mode Error in Fortnite

The stuck in walk mode bug typically shows up unexpectedly during matches, forcing your character to move at walking speed even when you’re trying to run. While you can still use the sprint function, your default movement and speed remain capped at a slow walk at best (just like how NPCs walk in the game) when you’re not actively sprinting. This can happen randomly, but some players report it occurring more frequently after:

Getting out of vehicles

Opening the map while aiming down sights

Using certain movement controls

How to Quick Fix the Stuck in Walk Mode Bug During a Match

If you encounter this bug mid-game, try these quick fixes:

Use Consumables : Some players have found success by using a Med Kit, consuming multiple items like bananas, and performing healing actions.



: Some players have found success by using a Med Kit, consuming multiple items like bananas, and performing healing actions. Movement Combination: Try pressing two directional keys simultaneously (like W to go straight and D to go right) instead of a single key, as this sometimes breaks the walking state.



Try pressing two directional keys simultaneously (like W to go straight and D to go right) instead of a single key, as this sometimes breaks the walking state. Avoid Specific Actions While Aiming or Strafing : It has been suggested that certain actions, such as aiming down sights, shooting, reloading, or walking sideways, can sometimes trigger the glitch when performed in combination with other movement inputs. As a workaround, try to avoid these actions while simultaneously aiming down sights, shooting, reloading, or walking sideways.



: It has been suggested that certain actions, such as aiming down sights, shooting, reloading, or walking sideways, can sometimes trigger the glitch when performed in combination with other movement inputs. As a workaround, try to avoid these actions while simultaneously aiming down sights, shooting, reloading, or walking sideways. Swim in Water – Some players have reported that swimming in water for an extended period can help resolve the glitch. This might involve jumping into a lake, river, or even the ocean and swimming around for a short while.

Stuck in Walk Mode Bug Permanent Solutions

If you are currently not in a match, you can try these solutions to fix the stuck-in-walk error:

Adjust Sprint Settings

Changing your sprint settings in Fortnite can make it easier to control your movement. Turning off Toggle Sprint lets you sprint by holding the sprint button instead of clicking it on and off. Here’s how to do it:

Open Fortnite. Click on Settings (gear icon). Navigate to the Game tab. Find the Movement section. Disable Toggle Sprint.

Keybind Modifications

Setting up your keybinds in Fortnite can help you move quickly and avoid mistakes during fights. Adjusting the Force Walk settings removes unwanted slow movements that could hurt your chances in battles. Here’s how to change them:

Open Fortnite Settings. Go to Keyboard Controls. Select the Movement section. Find Force Walk (Toggle) and Force Walk (Hold). Either: Completely unbind both options (recommended).

(recommended). OR assign them to rarely used keys.

How to Avoid Getting Stuck in Walk Mode Again in Fortnite

To avoid movement issues in Fortnite, keep your game and drivers updated and check your movement settings regularly. Permanently unbinding the Force Walk options can help prevent the problem too. If you experience new issues, report them to Epic Games to help improve the game.

While the walk mode bug can be incredibly frustrating, these solutions should help you get back to normal movement quickly. Keep these fixes in mind for future reference, and don’t forget to share them with your squadmates who might encounter the same issue. Remember, in Fortnite, mobility is key to survival. You can’t get those Victory Royales if you’re stuck walking!