Epic Games has just made its rewards program better starting May 9th, 2025. Now, when you buy items in Fortnite, Rocket League, or Fall Guys using Epic’s payment system, you’ll get 20% back in Epic Rewards. That means you’ll get more V-Bucks back in your pocket. This is a big jump from the previous 5% rate. The change also comes as Fortnite returns to iOS. Here is how to get 20% back on all Fortnite purchases with Epic Rewards.

How the New Epic Rewards Program Works

The new rewards program is pretty simple and incredibly generous. This is how the Epic Rewards program works:

Make a purchase in Fortnite, Rocket League, or Fall Guys using Epic’s payment system on PC, iOS, Android, or web. Earn 20% back in Epic Rewards (for example, if you spend $10, you can get $2 in rewards). Redeem your rewards in Fortnite or any other Epic games, or on the Epic Games Store.

What makes this deal even sweeter is that Epic is temporarily extending the 20% reward rate to all purchases on the Epic Games Store through August 31st, 2025. This includes third-party games distributed through the store. Also, all Epic Games account holders are automatically enrolled in the Epic Rewards program when they accept the latest version of the Epic Games Store End User License Agreement.

How to Get 20% Back on All Fortnite Purchases with Epic Rewards

Now that you understand how Epic Rewards works, let’s look at how to get that 20% back on different platforms. The process are slightly different, depending on what device you’re using. however, with a few simple steps, you can make sure you’re never missing out on these valuable rewards.

On Mobile Devices

When purchasing V-Bucks on iOS, you’ll now see two payment options:

Apple’s in-app purchase system.

Epic’s direct payment system (with 20% rewards).

By choosing Epic’s system, you’ll automatically earn the 20% back. Your rewards will be credited to your account approximately two weeks after your purchase.

For Console Players

While console players can’t directly use Epic’s payment system on PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, there’s a workaround. You can still earn the 20% rewards by making your purchases through the Fortnite web shop instead of buying directly on your console. You can’t spend rewards on subscriptions like Fortnite Crew, but you’ll still earn rewards when you buy one.

With this permanent 20% rewards program, Epic has essentially made all in-game purchases 20% cheaper for players who regularly spend in their ecosystem. For dedicated Fortnite fans who frequently buy skins and other cosmetics, these savings will add up significantly over time.