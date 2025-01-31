The Atlantis update in Fisch has introduced some major additions including many new rods. One of them is the Abyssal Specter Rod which is useful for catching heavy fishes. You can get Abyssal Specter Rod from a secluded area called the Ethereal Abyss, found inside the Atlantis. To reach there, you must complete the Ethereal Abyss puzzle that requires you to be a team player. Since you have a handful of days before the Abyssal Specter Rod disappears from the game, you might need some help finding it. We are here to guide you.

Here’s a guide to help you complete the Ethereal Abyss puzzle and get the Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch. Continue scrolling to learn more about the stats and usefulness of this fishing rod.

How to Complete the Ethereal Abyss Puzzle in Fisch (Abyssal Specter Rod)

To complete the puzzle and get the Abyssal Specter Rod, you need to enter the Ethereal Abyss with a friend. Follow the directions mentioned below to get there.

Use Zeus Heart in Grand Reef to teleport to the Atlantis. Once you spawn in the Atlantis, move backward until you find three sharp-edged rocks. Behind the rocks, you will find a pool that leads you toward the Ethereal Abyss. If you have a GPS device, you can find it on the coordinates XYZ:- -4107, -603, 1823. Before you dive into the pool, make sure to equip an Advanced Diving Gear and a Super Flipper. The said items will help you survive longer under the water. Follow the stream to reach a blue-colored locked door with two rooms – left and right side. This is where you need to solve the Ethereal Abyss puzzle.

If you go to the left room, ask your friend to go to the right room. Once both of you are inside the respective rooms, the entrance door will close leaving you both locked inside. To get back out, you need to solve the puzzle before the timer ends or else you will die inside.

The left room in Ethereal Abyss

In the left room, the player needs to find and press three buttons that spawn in random locations. In the right room, there’s a huge clock with three hands on it. After a button is pressed in the left room, a symbol on the clock in the right room will glow. The player then needs to adjust the hands of the clock on the glowing symbol. After the three buttons are pressed, three symbols on the clock will glow and you must adjust its hands respectively.

The right room in Ethereal Abyss

After all hands of the clock are on a glowing symbol, press the red button on the clock to confirm the action. You then need to repeat the process two more times to complete the Ethereal Abyss puzzle. Doing so will unlock the locked door in the Ethereal Abyss. You can follow the path behind the said door to reach a cave where the Abyssal Specter Rod is found.

Note: If you fail while adjusting the hands of the clock, you will have to start all over again.

Interact with the Abyssal Specter Rod to purchase it for 1,004,269C$ in Fisch. Now that you have the desired rod, you can use it to enjoy a fresh fishing experience.

Abyssal Specter Rod Stats in Fisch

The Abyssal Specter Rod possesses the following stats in this Roblox game.

Lure Speed : 25%

: 25% Luck : 90%

: 90% Control : 0.1

: 0.1 Resilience : 60%

: 60% Maximum carrying KG : Unlimited

: Unlimited Line Distance: 80m

As you can see above, the Abyssal Specter Rod has a high resiliency and luck stat. That being said, you won’t have much trouble catching a fish that is both heavy and scarce in nature. Thanks to its infinite weight capacity, even the heaviest fish can go straight into your inventory.

While everything with the Abyssal Specter Rod is fine, it comes up as lackluster when it comes to luring speed. To fix this issue though, you can enchant the rod with the Hasty Enchantment. The Hasty Enchantment will boost the fishing rod’s lure speed by +55%.

Now that you know how to get the Abyssal Specter Rod in Fisch, make sure to obtain it and complete various bestiaries with ease.