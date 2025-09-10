how to get aino for free in genshin impact

Aino is a brand-new 4-star character in Genshin Impact. She is a Hydro character from Nod-Krai who wields a Claymore in combat. You can use her to solve a variety of puzzles in the open world as well as make use of the region’s new gameplay mechanics. To help you explore Nod-Krai with ease, HoYoverse has decided to provide a single copy of this new character to all players. Here’s how you can claim Aino for free in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Luna 1 Update: Steps to Get Free 4-star Aino

If you wish to obtain Aino for free in Genshin Impact’s Luna 1 update, you must follow the new Nod-Krai Archon Quest up to a certain point. By reaching the milestone, this 4-star Hydro character will automatically become a part of your in-game roster. Then you can equip her with the right gear and build her to solve open-world puzzles and partake in battles. Here are all the steps that you have to complete to get Aino for free:

Step 1 – Conclude the Affairs in Natlan and Embark for Nod-Krai

After completing the Nod-Krai Prelude Quest, The Journey Home, meet up with Ineffa outside the Stadium of the Sacred Flame in Natlan. Once you have said farewell to the cast of Natlan, you will automatically proceed towards Nod-Krai with Ineffa by boat. This will mark the beginning of the Archon Quest, Song of the Welkin Moon: Act 1 “A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.”

Step 2 – Explore Nasha Town with Ineffa

Upon reaching Nod-Krai, you will first arrive in Nasha Town. Here, you must engage in several dialogues with Ineffa as she provides information about this new region. She will inform you about the various famous places around the town and then will lead you to meet Varka.

Step 3 – Go to the Flasgship Tavern to Find Grandmaster Varka

During the Nod-Krai Prelude Quest, Mondstadt’s Grandmaster Varka extended the invitation to come meet him in Nod-Krai. To stay true to your promise, you must go look for him at the Flasgship Tavern in Nasha Town. Proceed to the tavern and then ask the bartender Demyan about Varka’s whereabouts. He will inform you that the Grandmaster is visiting someplace, but he has paid for the Traveler and Paimon’s accommodations at the Flagship.

Step 4 – Check Out Your Room and Meet Flins

After engaging with the bartender, proceed with the Archon Quest and check out the room where Varka has arranged for you to stay. Once that is done, you will encounter Flins in the hallway. Interact with him and engage in a small chat.

Step 5 – Interact with Lauma

Upon leaving the Flagship Tavern, you will spot Lauma at a distance, giving out boons to people. Get close to her and engage in a dialogue with her to learn more about the Frostmoon Scions and the Fatui.

Step 6 – Go Sightseeing and Meet Sandrone

After finishing up with Lauma, the next part of getting Aino for free involves you going around the different landmarks across Nasha Town with Paimon. One of the places you must visit is the Adventurer’s Guild. While you would initially go there hoping to learn more about your spaceship from Katheryne, you will come across a rather unfriendly personality here. The seventh Fatui Harbinger, Sandrone, will be standing within the Adventurer’s Guild and will warn you to avoid meddling in the Fatui’s affairs. Finish interacting with her and visiting other places to complete this part of the quest.

Step 7 – Find Dori to Learn More About Nod-Krai

One of the objectives of the quest involves you meeting up with Dori, who has recently set up a shop in Nod-Krai. Upon talking to her, she will provide you with more information about all the factions that are operating in this new region.

Step 8 – Go to Clink Clank Krumkake Workshop with Ineffa

After finishing up with Dori, go to where Ineffa is. Then begin your journey towards the Clink Clank Krumkake Workshop with her, which is located west of Nasha Town. Upon arriving at the location, a small cutscene will ensue featuring Ineffa and Aino. Engage in a conversation with both to proceed with the quest.

Once the dialogues end, you will automatically obtain Aino for free in Genshin Impact. You can select her from the character menu and level her up as required.