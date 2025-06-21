How to Get Alienlike Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Alienlike mutation is the latest mutation in Grow a Garden that can only appear during the Alien Invasion event. This mutation gives your crops a blue glow and multiplies their sell value by 100x. The Summer Update brought the Alien Invasion event as an admin-only weather condition. Unlike regular mutations that happen during normal weather, you can only get an Alienlike mutation when the game developers trigger this special event.

In this guide, you will learn how to get the Alienlike mutation, when the Alien Invasion event happens, and how to prepare your garden for the best chances of getting this valuable mutation.

What is Alienlike Mutation

Just like most other mutations in the game, the Alienlike mutation changes how your crops look and increases their value. Crops with this mutation get a teal or cyan color with blue electric effects around them.

Sell Value Boost: The Alienlike mutation adds a 100x multiplier to your crop’s base sell price. This puts it among the most valuable mutations in the game.

The Alienlike mutation adds a 100x multiplier to your crop’s base sell price. This puts it among the most valuable mutations in the game. Visual Effects: Mutated crops glow with blue-green colors and have electric particle effects

Mutated crops glow with blue-green colors and have electric particle effects Stacking Potential: Like other mutations, Alienlike can stack with existing mutations.

When Does Alien Invasion Happen

The Alien Invasion event is an admin-only weather condition in Grow a Garden. This means only the game developers can trigger it – it doesn’t happen naturally like rain or thunderstorms.

Admin-Controlled Event: The developers decide when to run Alien Invasion events. You can’t predict or trigger them yourself.

The developers decide when to run Alien Invasion events. You can’t predict or trigger them yourself. Update Timing: The best time to catch an Alien Invasion is about an hour before major game updates. Developers often run special events during this time.

The best time to catch an Alien Invasion is about an hour before major game updates. Developers often run special events during this time. Visual Signs: During the event, UFOs appear in the sky around your garden. You’ll also see an alien ship icon in the bottom right corner of your screen.

During the event, UFOs appear in the sky around your garden. You’ll also see an alien ship icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. Event Duration: The event typically lasts for a limited time while the admins keep it active.

Is Alienlike Mutation Worth It?

The Alienlike mutation is worth pursuing if you can catch an Alien Invasion event. The 100x multiplier puts it among the most valuable mutations in the game. A single crop with this mutation can pay for weeks of regular farming.

However, the admin-only nature makes it unpredictable and rare. You can’t plan your farming around getting this mutation since it only appears during special events. The mutation becomes incredibly valuable when it hits crops that already have other mutations.

The biggest challenge is timing – you need to be online when developers decide to run the event. Players who follow game updates closely and log in before major releases have the best chances of experiencing Alien Invasion events.