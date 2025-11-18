How to Get All Badges in Evade (November 2025)

Update: We updated this article with all badges in Evade on November 18, 2025.

Badges are achievements that you can obtain by completing miscellaneous quests in Evade. There are a total of 27 Badges, including currently obtainable and unobtainable ones. They are easy to get, requiring you to complete easy tasks, such as reaching a certain level, participating in beta tests, and more. That said, this article lists all Badges in Evade and provides instructions on how to obtain them.

All Badges in Evade and How to Get

Badges in Evade can be divided into two categories: Level and Regular. Obtaining Level Badges requires reaching fixed levels, and Regular requires performing some in-game activities. Currently, there are 13 Regular Badges and 14 Level Badges in the game. Here is the list of all Badges under their respective categories, ways to obtain them, and their availability status:

1. Regular Badges

Icon Badges How to Get Currently Obtainable? Pre-Alpha Tester Join Evade during its alpha test No INVADE Beta Tester Join Evade during its beta test No Escape? Fall into one of the Backrooms’ holes Yes Hit and Run Ride a bus and run over a Nextbot with it in Desert Bus, Pit Stop, or Ocean Drive map Yes Procedure – Unlock the Arid Ruins’ secret entrance with keys

– Find keys in random spots in the Aird Ruins map.

– Find the location with two lion statues to find the secret entrance

– Enter the room and interact with the torch inside it Yes Flawless Survival Complete a run without being downed even once Yes Interlope Clear the Interloper mission (only available during the April Fools event) No Fooled Play Evade during the April Fools event No Destruction Join the game before the Overhaul update’s release No Extra Content: Interloper Mission Clear the extra Interloper mission (during the 2024 April Fools event No M3GAN – Empathy Rescue players in Amelia’s Attack special round No M3GAN – Utility Use any Utilities in Amelia’s Attack special round No M3GAN – Chaos Get downed one to two times in Amelia’s Attack special round No

2. Level Badges

Currently, there are 14 Level Badges in Evade. You can obtain all of them, as each requires reaching its specified level. Here is their list and ways to obtain them:

Icon Badges How to Obtain Level 25 Reach level 25 Level 50 Reach level 50 Level 75 Reach level 75 Level 100 Reach level 100 Level 125 Reach level 125 Level 200 Reach level 200 Level 300 Reach level 300 Level 400 Reach level 400 Level 500 Reach level 500 Level 600 Reach level 600 Level 700 Reach level 700 Level 800 Reach level 800 Level 900 Reach level 900 Level 1000 Reach level 1000

That concludes our list of all Badges in Evade. We will update this article when the developers add a new Badge in the future.