How to Get All Badges in Evade (November 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: We updated this article with all badges in Evade on November 18, 2025.

Badges are achievements that you can obtain by completing miscellaneous quests in Evade. There are a total of 27 Badges, including currently obtainable and unobtainable ones. They are easy to get, requiring you to complete easy tasks, such as reaching a certain level, participating in beta tests, and more. That said, this article lists all Badges in Evade and provides instructions on how to obtain them.

All Badges in Evade

All Badges in Evade and How to Get

Badges in Evade can be divided into two categories: Level and Regular. Obtaining Level Badges requires reaching fixed levels, and Regular requires performing some in-game activities. Currently, there are 13 Regular Badges and 14 Level Badges in the game. Here is the list of all Badges under their respective categories, ways to obtain them, and their availability status:

1. Regular Badges

IconBadgesHow to GetCurrently Obtainable?
Pre-Alpha Tester Badges in EvadePre-Alpha TesterJoin Evade during its alpha testNo
INVADE Beta tester Badges in EvadeINVADE Beta TesterJoin Evade during its beta testNo
Escape? Badges in EvadeEscape?Fall into one of the Backrooms’ holesYes
Hit and Run Badges in EvadeHit and RunRide a bus and run over a Nextbot with it in Desert Bus, Pit Stop, or Ocean Drive mapYes
Procedure Badges in EvadeProcedure– Unlock the Arid Ruins’ secret entrance with keys
– Find keys in random spots in the Aird Ruins map.
– Find the location with two lion statues to find the secret entrance
– Enter the room and interact with the torch inside it		Yes
Flawless Survival Badges in EvadeFlawless SurvivalComplete a run without being downed even onceYes
Interlope Badges in EvadeInterlopeClear the Interloper mission (only available during the April Fools event)No
Fooled Badges in EvadeFooledPlay Evade during the April Fools eventNo
Destruction Badges in EvadeDestructionJoin the game before the Overhaul update’s releaseNo
Extra Content InterloperExtra Content: Interloper MissionClear the extra Interloper mission (during the 2024 April Fools eventNo
M3GAN - EmpathyM3GAN – EmpathyRescue players in Amelia’s Attack special roundNo
M3GAN - UtilityM3GAN – UtilityUse any Utilities in Amelia’s Attack special roundNo
M3GAN ChaosM3GAN – ChaosGet downed one to two times in Amelia’s Attack special roundNo

2. Level Badges

Currently, there are 14 Level Badges in Evade. You can obtain all of them, as each requires reaching its specified level. Here is their list and ways to obtain them:

IconBadgesHow to Obtain
Level 25Level 25Reach level 25
Level 50Level 50Reach level 50
Level 75Level 75Reach level 75
Level 100Level 100Reach level 100
Level 125Level 125Reach level 125
Level 200Level 200Reach level 200
Level 300Level 300Reach level 300
Level 400Level 400Reach level 400
Level 500Level 500Reach level 500
Level 600Level 600Reach level 600
Level 700Level 700Reach level 700
Level 800Level 800Reach level 800
Level 900Level 900Reach level 900
Level 1000Level 1000Reach level 1000

That concludes our list of all Badges in Evade. We will update this article when the developers add a new Badge in the future.

