If you want to step up your game in Fortnie Chapter 6 Season 2, the new medallions can help you. These new medallions come with powerful abilities that could be the key to grabbing that Victory Royale. This is a simple guide to show you how to get all medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

What Are Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

Medallions are special items that don’t take up inventory space but they can give you unique powers. They’re carried by powerful NPC bosses, and you’ll need to defeat these bosses to claim their medallions. Keep in mind that carrying a medallion will mark your location on the map for other players, so you’ll need to stay alert.

All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and Their Powers

There are two medallions you can get in the latest season of Fortnite. Here they are:



Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Medallions Abilities

The Unstoppable Medallion • Increased sprint speed to help you catch up to enemies or escape dangerous situations.

• Ability to knock back enemies you sprint into.

The Super Shield Medallion

• Spawn a Shield Bubble Jr. when you use healing items like Med Kits or Shield Potions.

• The protective dome gives you coverage while you’re vulnerable during healing.

How to Get the Unstoppable Medallion from Fletcher Kane

To claim the Unstoppable Medallion, you’ll need to take down Fletcher Kane, the current NPC boss in Fortnite Lawless. Here’s how:

Look for the wolf icon on your map at the start of the match. Head to the marked vault location. Use Thermite on the vault door to trigger the encounter. Deal with Kane’s guards when they appear. Take down Fletcher Kane himself. Collect both the Unstoppable Medallion and Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol.

How to Get the Super Shield Medallion from Shogun X

Shogun X returns from last season with a new medallion. Here’s how to find and defeat him:

Wait for the fourth storm circle. Look for Shogun’s Arena (a floating island) within the circle. Land on the island and defeat Shogun X. Collect the Super Shield Medallion and Mythic Enhanced Holo Twister Assault Rifle.

Tips for Getting Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

First of all, don’t rush into boss fights unprepared. Try to gather weapons, ammo, and shields as much as you can. When you go face to face with Fletcher Kane, just focus on taking down the boss, because the NPC guards have poor aim and they are pretty easy to beat.

Also Read:

Last but not least, be aware and ready for other players who might be hunting for the same medallions. So, while these medallions are powerful, they also make you a target. Make sure you are well prepared before picking them up. Good luck out there in Chapter 6 Season 2!