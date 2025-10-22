Home » Gaming » How to Get All Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

How to Get All Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Do you want to obtain all the Secrets in Brainrot Evolution? There are over 30 that you can get and use to progress swiftly in this Roblox experience. They are stronger than regular Brainrots and provide an additional buff, making them the most sought-after by players. You can find the list of all Secrets and how to get them in this guide.

Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

A Complete Guide to Getting All Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

The most common way of obtaining Secrets in Brainrot Evolution is by opening crates with a 1% chance; some have a 0.5% chance to drop from crates. You can also acquire some by purchasing Exclusive Packs from the in-game shop or participating in a limited-time event. They provide Health and Damage like regular Brainrots. They also have one additional stat buff that makes them a certain percentage stronger than all others in the game.

Each Secret unlocked grants you a 10% Secret boost to your current stats. So, if you have five unlocked, you will gain a 50% Secret Boost, increasing your damage. These reasons make them one of the most valuable and sought-after by all Brainrot Evolution players.

There are 35 Secrets in total, which include nine that are currently unobtainable. Below you can find the list of all obtainable Secrets, ways to unlock them with their stats, and buffs. You can also find a complete list of all unobtainable Brainrots Evolution.

Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

All Secret Brainrots in Brainrot Evolution and How to Get Them

Here are all 29 obtainable Secrets in Brainrot Evolution, ways to obtain them, their stats, and buffs:

Secret BrainortsHow to obtainStatsAdditional Buff
Prestige Ballerino LololoOpen Lolo crates
(Buy from the Relic Smelter, Merchant, or Random Machine)		+7.5B Health
+15T Damage		115% stronger than other Brainrot.
Bisonte Giuppiture GiuppitercitoOpen Vault crates
(Complete the Vault of Jupiter dungeon)		+50B Health
+75T Damage		135% stronger than other Brainrots.
Pot HotspotOpen Lime crates
(Complete the House of Echoes dungeon)		+75B Health
+85T Damage		140% stronger than other Brainrots.
Chicleteira BicicleteiraOpen Gummy crates
(Participate in the BubbleBlitz Weather event)		+70B Health
+90T Damage		145% stronger than other Brainrots.
YONIOpen Yoni crates
(Participate in the YoniMoon Weather event) 		+85B Health
+100T Damage		147% stronger than other Brainrots.
Coccodrillo FormaggiosoOpen Cheese crates
(Participate in the Chachechichachachachi Weather event) 		+90B Health
+115T Damage
150% stronger than other Brainrots.
ChachechichachachachiOpen Chairchachi crates
(Participate in the Chachechichachachachi Weather event)		+95B Health
+120T Damage		150% stronger than other Brainrots.
Cannelloni DragoniOpen Pasta crates
(Participate in the Meatballs Weather event)		+100B Health
+125T Damage		152% stronger than other Brainrots.
Bearini Plammini GuardiniOpen Guardian crates
(Complete The Grand Arena dungeon)		+350B Health
+125Qi Damage		155% stronger than other Brainrots.
Las Vaquitas SaturnitasOpen Las Vaquitas crates
(Participate in the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas weather event)		+110B Health
+150T Damage		155% stronger than other Brainrots.
Rang Ring Ring Bus IrengOpen Bus crates
(Participate in the Rang Ring Ring Weather event)		+125B Health
+150T Damage		158% stronger than other Brainrots.
Trippi Troppi Troppa TrippaOpen Trippi crates
(Participate in the Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Weather event)		+125B Health
+150T Damage		160% stronger than other Brainrots.
Los TrippitroppitosOpen Troppa crates
(Participate in the Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Weather event)		+95B Health
+120T Damage		150% stronger than other Brainrots.
Graipus MedusOpen Grapius crates
(Participate in the Galaltus Medus Weather event) 		+125B Health
+150T Damage		154% stronger than other Brainrots.
Tigrulli GrapefrutunniOpen Grapefruit crates
(Purchase from Relic Smelter II or defeat the Grapefrutunni boss in the Bombardino Skewer are)		+5Qi Health
+100c Damage		160% stronger than other Brainrots.
Hipopotamino SupermarketinoOpen Market crates
(Participate in the Malame Amarele Weather event)		+95B Health
+120T Damage		168% stronger than other Brainrots.
MALAME AMARALEOpen Malame crates
(Participate in the Malame Amarale Weather event)		+200B Health
+200T Damage		162% stronger than other Brainrots.
Anpali BabelComplete the Arcade Event pass+500B Health
+250Qa Damage		162% stronger than other Brainrots.
Blueberrinni OctopussiniOpen Blueberrinni crates
(Participate in the Blueberrinni Weather event)		+125B Health
+150T Damage		159% stronger than other Brainrots.
Pipi KiwiOpen Crocodillitos crates
(Participate in the Los Crocodillitos Weather event)		+225B Health
+225T Damage		155% stronger than other Brainrots.
Tri Tri Tri Tri SarurOpen Tri Tri crates
(Defeat Tri Tri Tri Sarur boss)		+150B Health
+175T Damage		162% stronger than other Brainrots.
Los OrcolocosOpen Orcolocos crates
(Participate in the Orcolocos Weather event)		+110B Health
+150T Damage		153% stronger than other Brainrots.
Los KarkerkirkursitosPurchase the Fourth Exclusive Pack+2T Health
+50Qa Damage		350% stronger than other Brainrots.
Pkin Kin Kin Kin KunOpen Pumpkin crates
(Participate in the Pumpkin Weather event)		+225B Health
+225T Damage		172% stronger than other Brainrots.
Drulimero DrulichinaOpen Drulimero Crate
(Defeat the Drulimero Drulichina boss)		+225B Health
+225T Damage		174% stronger than other Brainrots.
Gigalitraktos SpidorobosOpen Spidorobos crates
(Defeat the Gigalitraktos Spidorobos Weather event)		+225B Health
+225T Damage		173% stronger than other Brainrots

Also Read:

All Unobtainable Secret Brainrots

There are a total of nine unobtainable Secret Brainrots in Brainrot Evolutions. They were available to obtain from previous Season Passes and time-limited events. Here are their details:

Secret BrainrotsObtainement MethodsStatsAdditional Buff
Bananananito BanditoIt could be obtained by purchasing the First Exclusive Pack.+50K Health
+75K Damage		200% stronger than other Brainrots.
Void Nuclearo DinosauroIt could be obtained by opening Void crates.+15B Health
+17.5T Damage
+150 Bonus Void Damage.		120% stronger than other Brainrots.
OMEGA PatapimIt could be obtained during the Summer event.+250B Health
+15Qa Damage		125% stronger than other Brainrots.
Tralalero QuadIt could be obtained by purchasing the Second Exclusive Pack.+500B Health
+10Qa Damage		250% stronger than other Brainrots.
Golden TralaleroIt could be obtained by opening Tralala crates.+25K Health
+25K Damage		110% stronger than other Brainrots.
Te Te Te Te Te Te SahurIt could be obtained during the Summer event Part 2.+300B Health
+17.5Qa Damage		130% stronger than other Brainrots.
Chimpanzini Bananini PriestiniIt could be obtained during the Eternal event.+500B Health
+25Qa Damage		152% stronger than other Brainrots.
To To To To To SahurIt could be obtained during the Eternal event.+150B Health
+175T Damage		160% stronger than other Brainrots.
Los TralaleritosIt could be obtained by purchasing the Third Exclusive Pack.+1T Health
+25Qa Damage		300% stronger than other Brainrots.

That concludes our Secrets in Brainrot Evolution guide. We hope you found this article helpful.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

How to Get Quesadillo Vampiro in Steal a Brainrot

Fortnite x Dumb Ways to Die Items, Prices, and How...

How to Get Burrito Bandito in Steal a Brainrot

Roblox Southwest Florida Codes (October 2025)

Roblox Brainrot Royale Codes (October 2025)

How to Get Los Tungtungtungcitos in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Chipso and Queso in Steal a Brainrot

How to Grow Giant Plants in Plants vs Brainrots

How to Defeat and Get Ospedale in Plants vs Brainrots

Plants vs Brainrots Admin Chest Tasks and Rewards