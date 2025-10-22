How to Get All Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

Do you want to obtain all the Secrets in Brainrot Evolution? There are over 30 that you can get and use to progress swiftly in this Roblox experience. They are stronger than regular Brainrots and provide an additional buff, making them the most sought-after by players. You can find the list of all Secrets and how to get them in this guide.

A Complete Guide to Getting All Secrets in Brainrot Evolution

The most common way of obtaining Secrets in Brainrot Evolution is by opening crates with a 1% chance; some have a 0.5% chance to drop from crates. You can also acquire some by purchasing Exclusive Packs from the in-game shop or participating in a limited-time event. They provide Health and Damage like regular Brainrots. They also have one additional stat buff that makes them a certain percentage stronger than all others in the game.

Each Secret unlocked grants you a 10% Secret boost to your current stats. So, if you have five unlocked, you will gain a 50% Secret Boost, increasing your damage. These reasons make them one of the most valuable and sought-after by all Brainrot Evolution players.

There are 35 Secrets in total, which include nine that are currently unobtainable. Below you can find the list of all obtainable Secrets, ways to unlock them with their stats, and buffs. You can also find a complete list of all unobtainable Brainrots Evolution.

All Secret Brainrots in Brainrot Evolution and How to Get Them

Here are all 29 obtainable Secrets in Brainrot Evolution, ways to obtain them, their stats, and buffs:

Secret Brainorts How to obtain Stats Additional Buff Prestige Ballerino Lololo Open Lolo crates

(Buy from the Relic Smelter, Merchant, or Random Machine) +7.5B Health

+15T Damage 115% stronger than other Brainrot. Bisonte Giuppiture Giuppitercito Open Vault crates

(Complete the Vault of Jupiter dungeon) +50B Health

+75T Damage 135% stronger than other Brainrots. Pot Hotspot Open Lime crates

(Complete the House of Echoes dungeon) +75B Health

+85T Damage 140% stronger than other Brainrots. Chicleteira Bicicleteira Open Gummy crates

(Participate in the BubbleBlitz Weather event) +70B Health

+90T Damage 145% stronger than other Brainrots. YONI Open Yoni crates

(Participate in the YoniMoon Weather event) +85B Health

+100T Damage 147% stronger than other Brainrots. Coccodrillo Formaggioso Open Cheese crates

(Participate in the Chachechichachachachi Weather event) +90B Health

+115T Damage

150% stronger than other Brainrots. Chachechichachachachi Open Chairchachi crates

(Participate in the Chachechichachachachi Weather event) +95B Health

+120T Damage 150% stronger than other Brainrots. Cannelloni Dragoni Open Pasta crates

(Participate in the Meatballs Weather event) +100B Health

+125T Damage 152% stronger than other Brainrots. Bearini Plammini Guardini Open Guardian crates

(Complete The Grand Arena dungeon) +350B Health

+125Qi Damage 155% stronger than other Brainrots. Las Vaquitas Saturnitas Open Las Vaquitas crates

(Participate in the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas weather event) +110B Health

+150T Damage 155% stronger than other Brainrots. Rang Ring Ring Bus Ireng Open Bus crates

(Participate in the Rang Ring Ring Weather event) +125B Health

+150T Damage 158% stronger than other Brainrots. Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Open Trippi crates

(Participate in the Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Weather event) +125B Health

+150T Damage 160% stronger than other Brainrots. Los Trippitroppitos Open Troppa crates

(Participate in the Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Weather event) +95B Health

+120T Damage 150% stronger than other Brainrots. Graipus Medus Open Grapius crates

(Participate in the Galaltus Medus Weather event) +125B Health

+150T Damage 154% stronger than other Brainrots. Tigrulli Grapefrutunni Open Grapefruit crates

(Purchase from Relic Smelter II or defeat the Grapefrutunni boss in the Bombardino Skewer are) +5Qi Health

+100c Damage 160% stronger than other Brainrots. Hipopotamino Supermarketino Open Market crates

(Participate in the Malame Amarele Weather event) +95B Health

+120T Damage 168% stronger than other Brainrots. MALAME AMARALE Open Malame crates

(Participate in the Malame Amarale Weather event) +200B Health

+200T Damage 162% stronger than other Brainrots. Anpali Babel Complete the Arcade Event pass +500B Health

+250Qa Damage 162% stronger than other Brainrots. Blueberrinni Octopussini Open Blueberrinni crates

(Participate in the Blueberrinni Weather event) +125B Health

+150T Damage 159% stronger than other Brainrots. Pipi Kiwi Open Crocodillitos crates

(Participate in the Los Crocodillitos Weather event) +225B Health

+225T Damage 155% stronger than other Brainrots. Tri Tri Tri Tri Sarur Open Tri Tri crates

(Defeat Tri Tri Tri Sarur boss) +150B Health

+175T Damage 162% stronger than other Brainrots. Los Orcolocos Open Orcolocos crates

(Participate in the Orcolocos Weather event) +110B Health

+150T Damage 153% stronger than other Brainrots. Los Karkerkirkursitos Purchase the Fourth Exclusive Pack +2T Health

+50Qa Damage 350% stronger than other Brainrots. Pkin Kin Kin Kin Kun Open Pumpkin crates

(Participate in the Pumpkin Weather event) +225B Health

+225T Damage 172% stronger than other Brainrots. Drulimero Drulichina Open Drulimero Crate

(Defeat the Drulimero Drulichina boss) +225B Health

+225T Damage 174% stronger than other Brainrots. Gigalitraktos Spidorobos Open Spidorobos crates

(Defeat the Gigalitraktos Spidorobos Weather event) +225B Health

+225T Damage 173% stronger than other Brainrots

All Unobtainable Secret Brainrots

There are a total of nine unobtainable Secret Brainrots in Brainrot Evolutions. They were available to obtain from previous Season Passes and time-limited events. Here are their details:

Secret Brainrots Obtainement Methods Stats Additional Buff Bananananito Bandito It could be obtained by purchasing the First Exclusive Pack. +50K Health

+75K Damage 200% stronger than other Brainrots. Void Nuclearo Dinosauro It could be obtained by opening Void crates. +15B Health

+17.5T Damage

+150 Bonus Void Damage. 120% stronger than other Brainrots. OMEGA Patapim It could be obtained during the Summer event. +250B Health

+15Qa Damage 125% stronger than other Brainrots. Tralalero Quad It could be obtained by purchasing the Second Exclusive Pack. +500B Health

+10Qa Damage 250% stronger than other Brainrots. Golden Tralalero It could be obtained by opening Tralala crates. +25K Health

+25K Damage 110% stronger than other Brainrots. Te Te Te Te Te Te Sahur It could be obtained during the Summer event Part 2. +300B Health

+17.5Qa Damage 130% stronger than other Brainrots. Chimpanzini Bananini Priestini It could be obtained during the Eternal event. +500B Health

+25Qa Damage 152% stronger than other Brainrots. To To To To To Sahur It could be obtained during the Eternal event. +150B Health

+175T Damage 160% stronger than other Brainrots. Los Tralaleritos It could be obtained by purchasing the Third Exclusive Pack. +1T Health

+25Qa Damage 300% stronger than other Brainrots.

That concludes our Secrets in Brainrot Evolution guide. We hope you found this article helpful.