Getting the Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden can make your fruits worth 10 times more money. That’s a huge boost to your earnings! The best way to get this mutation is through the Amber Mutation Spray, which guarantees you will get it on any fruit you want. In this guide, I will show you how to get Amber Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden Roblox!

What is the Amber Mutation Spray?

The Amber Mutation Spray is a special item that instantly gives your fruit the Amber mutation. Unlike other methods that rely on luck, this spray works 100% of the time. You can only use it once per spray, though, so you will need to craft more if you want to mutate multiple fruits.

The Amber mutation gives your fruit a 10x sell value. This means that if your fruit normally sells for 100 Sheckles, it will now sell for 1,000 Sheckles! It’s one of the most powerful mutations in the game.

How to Get Amber Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden

There are two ways of getting the Amber Mutation Spray from the latest Prehistoric update in Grow a Garden:

Crafting Method

The first method is by crafting it. Before you can craft the spray, you need to collect three items:

Cleaning Spray – You can buy this from the Gear Shop. It’s usually available for purchase with in-game currency.

– You can buy this from the Gear Shop. It’s usually available for purchase with in-game currency. Dinosaur Egg – Talk to Graham NPC in the event hub to get this. Graham is part of the Prehistoric event, so make sure you visit him during the event period.

– Talk to Graham NPC in the event hub to get this. Graham is part of the Prehistoric event, so make sure you visit him during the event period. 1,000,000 Sheckles – This is the most expensive part of the recipe. You will need to save up 1 million Sheckles to craft this spray.

Once you have all the materials, visit the Prehistoric crafting station. Then start crafting the Amber Mutation Spray by searching for it in the recipe list, and submit all the ingredients. The spray will take 60 minutes to craft. If you don’t want to wait, you can spend 39 Robux to skip the timer immediately.

Prehistoric Quest Method

You don’t always have to craft the Amber Mutation Spray. Sometimes you can get it as a reward for completing Prehistoric quests. Check your quest log regularly to see if any quests offer the spray as a prize. The spray can also appear in weekly prize rewards. If you complete enough Dino Quests during the week, you might get lucky and receive one without having to craft it yourself.

Is the Amber Mutation Spray Worth It?

The short answer is yes, especially if you’re serious about making money in Grow a Garden. The 10x multiplier is incredibly powerful, and it gets even better over time. Additionally, if you already have other valuable mutations on your fruits, the Amber mutation will stack with them. This can create incredibly valuable fruits that sell for massive amounts of money.

So, my advice is to try to use the spray on fruits that already have good growth or other beneficial mutations. This way, you’re maximizing the 10x multiplier effect. Start saving up those Sheckles and gathering the materials you need. Once you craft your first Amber Mutation Spray and see how much money it can make you, you’ll understand why so many players consider it important!