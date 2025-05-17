How to Get and Use Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals to Protect Your Rank

Marvel Rivals has introduced Chrono Shield Cards in its latest update, giving players a valuable tool to protect their competitive ranking. These cards actually help protect your rank so you don’t lose progress after a tough match. But how does it work? Let’s see all the steps on how to get and use Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals.

What Are Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals?

Chrono Shield Cards are special items that activate a protective shield to prevent you from losing rank points after a competitive match defeat. So, you can use these cards for those matches where your team just couldn’t pull through or when you had an off day.

These cards work by automatically activating after a loss in Competitive Mode, making sure you don’t lose any progress toward your next rank. They’re actually helpful if you are just one loss away from dropping down a tire and want to maintain your position.

How to Get Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals

Currently, you can earn Chrono Shield Cards through the Galacta’s Gift Event that started on May 14th, 2025. This special event celebrates Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha’s first anniversary and offers various rewards for simply playing matches. Here is how to get Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel Rivals:

Go to the Main Menu and click the Galacta’s Gift Event tab. Complete matches to progress through the event rewards. Claim your first bundle of four Chrono Shield Cards after completing the second mission. Claim your second bundle of four Chrono Shield Cards after completing the fourth mission.

You can earn up to eight Chrono Shield Cards from this event. New missions unlock each day, so make sure to log in regularly to finish them all. Any match type counts for this reward – Quick Match, Competitive, or even Practice VS. AI. Just play 12 matches in total, and don’t forget to claim your rewards after every three matches.

How to Use Chrono Shield Cards Effectively in Marvel Rivals

Using your Chrono Shield Cards requires some strategy to get the most value:

These cards will automatically activate after a loss in Competitive Mode, as long as you have them in your inventory.

If you already have an active Chrono Shield from recent losses in multiple matches, the cards won’t be used or wasted. It stays in your inventory for when you really need it.

You can only hold up to 20 cards each season, so it’s best to save them for moments when you’re close to ranking up or about to drop in rank.

Chrono Shield Cards Rank Restrictions and Limitations

Before you start relying on these cards, be aware of these important limitations:

Rank Restrictions

Chrono Shield Cards only work for players ranked Gold and below. If you’ve reached Platinum rank or higher, these cards won’t provide any benefit to you. According to the developers, this restriction exists to allow lower-ranked players to enter ranked mode with even less pressure.

They Cannot Be Purchased

Despite some early community concerns, NetEase Games has confirmed that Chrono Shield Cards will not be available for purchase. This decision helps maintain competitive integrity by ensuring players can’t simply buy their way up the ranks.

Seasonal Expiration

Perhaps the most important detail to remember is that all Chrono Shield Cards expire at the end of each season. The game will automatically clear your entire collection when a season ends, so there’s no benefit to hoarding them.

This expiration system is designed to push players to use their cards instead of holding onto them forever. If you are ranked below Gold, it’s usually smarter to use your cards during the season so that they don’t end up going to waste.