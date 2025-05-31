Home » Gaming » How to Get and Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to Get and Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Communication in Elden Ring Nightreign can be tricky since there’s no voice chat or text messaging. That’s where emotes come in handy. These gestures are your main way to talk with other players during your adventures. Whether you want to say hello, ask for help, or celebrate a big win, emotes and gestures in the game let you express yourself without saying a word.

How to Get and Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to Use Emotes and Gestures in Elden Ring Nightreign

Using emotes in Nightreign is pretty straightforward once you know where to look. You just need to open your main menu and find the gesture option. Here is how to use emotes and gestures in Elden Ring Nightreign:

PlatformMenu ButtonGesture ButtonSelect Button
PCESC1Left Click
PlayStationOptionsTriangle ()Cross (X)
XboxMenuYA

First, press your menu button to open the main screen. You’ll see a small gesture icon on the right side with a button prompt next to it. Press that button to open your emote menu. Now you can pick any gesture you want and confirm it with your select button.

Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign
Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

Your character will then perform the emote animation. Just remember that some gestures lock you in place until they finish, so don’t use them when enemies are nearby.

How to Favorite Emotes and Gestures

Nobody wants to scroll through a long list of emotes every time they want to wave at someone. That’s why you can set up favorites for the gestures you use most often. To favorite an emote, highlight it in the gesture menu and press the favorite button:

PlatformFavorite Button
PC2
PlayStationSquare (□)
XboxCross (X)
Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

When you favorite a gesture, it moves to the top of your list with a bookmark icon. This makes it much faster to find and use your go-to emotes during intense moments.

Also Read:

All Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

Every player begins Nightreign with 16 free emotes. These cover most basic communication needs and work great for team coordination.

CategoryEmote / Gesture Name
CommunicationPoint Forwards
Point Upwards
Point Downwards
Wait!
Wave
Casual Greeting
Beckon
My Thanks
CelebrationBravo!
Jump for Joy
Triumphant Delight
Rallying Cry
RespectfulBow
Nod in Thought
By My Sword
FunIt’s Raining!

How to Buy Emotes and Gestures in Elden Ring Nightreign

If you want more ways to express yourself, head to the Small Jar Bazaar at Roundtable Hold. You’ll find this little shop in the western corridor filled with books.

Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Small Jar Bazaar offers additional emotes that add more personality to your character. Each of them will cost you 200 Murk:

CategoryEmote / Gesture Name
Social﻿﻿﻿Polite Bow
Warm Welcome
As You Wish
Calm Down!
Action﻿﻿﻿﻿Strength!
Fancy Spin
Fire Spur Me
Heartening Cry
Finger Snap
Sitting﻿﻿Crossed Legs
Rest
Sitting Sideways
Spiritual﻿﻿﻿Prayer
Rapture
Erudition
Outer Order
Prattling Pate﻿﻿﻿“Hello”
“Thank You”
“Wonderful”
“Please Help”
“My Beloved”
“Apologies”
“Let’s Get to It”
“You’re Beautiful”

The Prattling Pate emotes are especially valuable because they make actual sounds. These audio cues can grab your teammates’ attention much better than silent gestures, making them perfect for urgent situations.

Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign actually help a lot with team communication. They can really make a difference when you’re trying to stay in sync with your group. Start by using the free emotes to get used to how they work. Once you’re comfortable, you can grab more from the shop that fit how you like to play.

It also helps to favorite the emotes you use the most so you can access them faster during expeditions. And don’t forget the Prattling Pate emotes! They make sound, which is super useful when you need your team to notice something right away.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox Grow A Business Codes (May 2025): Are There Any...

Roblox Universal Piece Codes (May 2025)

Marvel Rivals: 5 Best Heroes to Team Up with Ultron

Elden Ring Nightreign: All Expeditions and How to Complete Them

Marvel Rivals Ultron Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Wuthering Waves 2.4 Livestream Codes Expiry Time and Rewards

Elden Ring Nightreign: All Nightlords and Their Weaknesses

How to Get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Today’s NYT Connections #720 Hints, Answers – May 31, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1442 Hints, Answers – May 31, 2025