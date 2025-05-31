How to Get and Use Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

Communication in Elden Ring Nightreign can be tricky since there’s no voice chat or text messaging. That’s where emotes come in handy. These gestures are your main way to talk with other players during your adventures. Whether you want to say hello, ask for help, or celebrate a big win, emotes and gestures in the game let you express yourself without saying a word.

How to Use Emotes and Gestures in Elden Ring Nightreign

Using emotes in Nightreign is pretty straightforward once you know where to look. You just need to open your main menu and find the gesture option. Here is how to use emotes and gestures in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Platform Menu Button Gesture Button Select Button PC ESC 1 Left Click PlayStation Options Triangle (△) Cross (X) Xbox Menu Y A

First, press your menu button to open the main screen. You’ll see a small gesture icon on the right side with a button prompt next to it. Press that button to open your emote menu. Now you can pick any gesture you want and confirm it with your select button.

Your character will then perform the emote animation. Just remember that some gestures lock you in place until they finish, so don’t use them when enemies are nearby.

How to Favorite Emotes and Gestures

Nobody wants to scroll through a long list of emotes every time they want to wave at someone. That’s why you can set up favorites for the gestures you use most often. To favorite an emote, highlight it in the gesture menu and press the favorite button:

Platform Favorite Button PC 2 PlayStation Square (□) Xbox Cross (X)

When you favorite a gesture, it moves to the top of your list with a bookmark icon. This makes it much faster to find and use your go-to emotes during intense moments.

All Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

Every player begins Nightreign with 16 free emotes. These cover most basic communication needs and work great for team coordination.

Category Emote / Gesture Name Communication Point Forwards Point Upwards Point Downwards Wait! Wave Casual Greeting Beckon My Thanks Celebration Bravo! Jump for Joy Triumphant Delight Rallying Cry Respectful Bow Nod in Thought By My Sword Fun It’s Raining!

How to Buy Emotes and Gestures in Elden Ring Nightreign

If you want more ways to express yourself, head to the Small Jar Bazaar at Roundtable Hold. You’ll find this little shop in the western corridor filled with books.

The Small Jar Bazaar offers additional emotes that add more personality to your character. Each of them will cost you 200 Murk:

Category Emote / Gesture Name Social﻿﻿﻿ Polite Bow Warm Welcome As You Wish Calm Down! Action﻿﻿﻿﻿ Strength! Fancy Spin Fire Spur Me Heartening Cry Finger Snap Sitting﻿﻿ Crossed Legs Rest Sitting Sideways Spiritual﻿﻿﻿ Prayer Rapture Erudition Outer Order Prattling Pate﻿﻿﻿ “Hello” “Thank You” “Wonderful” “Please Help” “My Beloved” “Apologies” “Let’s Get to It” “You’re Beautiful”

The Prattling Pate emotes are especially valuable because they make actual sounds. These audio cues can grab your teammates’ attention much better than silent gestures, making them perfect for urgent situations.

Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign actually help a lot with team communication. They can really make a difference when you’re trying to stay in sync with your group. Start by using the free emotes to get used to how they work. Once you’re comfortable, you can grab more from the shop that fit how you like to play.

It also helps to favorite the emotes you use the most so you can access them faster during expeditions. And don’t forget the Prattling Pate emotes! They make sound, which is super useful when you need your team to notice something right away.