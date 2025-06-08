How to Get and Use Krypto Treats in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Superman’s loyal dog Krypto has joined the battle in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, and he’s ready to help you dominate your matches. With Krypto Treats, you can summon this superpowered pup from the sky, smash, and deal massive damage to your enemies. Here is how to get and use Krypto Treats in Fortnite!

How to Get Krypto Treats in Fortnite

Getting Krypto Treats is way easier than you think. They are Mythic items, but you don’t need to fight bosses or complete challenges to earn it. Just open regular chests anywhere on the map. The first time I found it was when I tried to defeat Kor on the floating island. But yes, any chest can have these treats inside. When you find them, you get 2 uses, so that’s two times you can call Krypto.

You might not be able to find them in every game, but they show up pretty often. Just keep opening chests like you normally do until you find this golden treat inside.

How to Use Krypto Treats

Using Krypto Treats is super simple, but timing matters. When you throw a Krypto Treat, Krypto will come flying down from space and lands right where the treat hits the ground. He does 100 damage to anyone near where he lands. It’s like throwing a really powerful grenade, but it’s a dog!

The best way to use this treat is when enemies can’t run away easily. He’s great for breaking structures or forcing people out of their hiding spots. Also, Krypto doesn’t stay around. He grabs his treat and flies off right away. You can’t keep him as a pet or anything. But if you have more treats, you can call him back again.

Don’t waste your treats early in the game, though. Save them for when things get intense, especially in the final circles when everyone’s stuck in a small area. Krypto Treats are a fun way to surprise your enemies in Fortnite. Just remember to time it right and aim where your enemies are going to be. Try them out in your next game and watch Krypto do his thing.