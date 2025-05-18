How to Get and Use Star Caller in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Star Caller is one of the most popular legendary tools in Grow a Garden Roblox. It attracts shooting stars during meteor showers, causing beautiful Celestial mutations in your crops. If you want to grow these rare plants, this guide will show you how to get the Star Caller and use it to its full potential.

What is the Star Caller?

The Star Caller works like the Lightning Rod but is made for meteor showers instead of lightning. When you place it in your garden, it draws in shooting stars during meteor events, giving nearby crops the beautiful Celestial mutation.

Key Feature Details Cost 12,000,000 Sheckles Tier Legendary Uses 3 Stars before disappearing Effect Attracts shooting stars during meteor shower events

How to Get Star Caller in Grow a Garden Roblox

If you want to get the Star Caller in Grow a Garden, you actually need good timing and a substantial amount of Sheckels. The Star Caller is exclusively sold at the Blood Moon Shop, which only appears during the Blood Moon event. To locate this mysterious shop, you need to:

Head to the space in the center of the map, next to the Wise Owl NPC. Wait for the Blood Moon event to occur (happens every 3 hours). When the event begins, the shop will rise from the ground, marked by a tombstone with a red owl on top. The shop remains open for only 10 minutes, so you need to act quickly.

Since the Blood Moon Shop has limited availability, you can follow these strategies to increase your chances of getting the Star Caller. First, you need to save up in advance because the Star Caller costs 12,000,000 Sheckles. Plus, the Star Caller might not appear in the shop’s inventory every time due to its Legendary status, so you may need to check multiple times during the Blood Moon event.

How to Use Star Caller in Grow a Garden Roblox

Once you’ve successfully purchased a Star Caller, using it properly will maximize its benefits:

Equip the Star Caller from your backpack. Place it in an open area of your garden. Check the range by hovering over the Star Caller. Plant valuable crops within this radius to get the most profit from mutations.

To make the most of your 12,000,000 Sheckle Star Caller, place multiple units without overlapping their ranges, focus on putting your best crops within its area, and be ready for meteor shower events since the tool works automatically. For the best profit, wait until your crops get the Celestial mutation before harvesting.

So that is how to get and use Star Caller in Grow a Garden Roblox. With this legendary item, you’ll be growing one of the most beautiful and profitable gardens in the game.