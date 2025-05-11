How to Get and Use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Have you ever accidentally harvested a rare plant that you were saving for the perfect mutation? Or maybe you’ve been trying to stack multiple mutations on a crop but keep clicking it by mistake? The Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden solves these frustrating problems by letting you “lock” your plants so they can’t be harvested until you’re ready. This guide covers everything you need to know about this valuable garden tool.

What is the Favorite Tool?

The Favorite Tool is one of the most useful gears in Grow a Garden, especially for serious players who are trying to maximize their profits through mutations. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Stats Cost 20,000,000 Sheckles Effect “Locks” plants, making them uncollectable Uses 20 per tool Duration Plants stay locked until manually unlocked Appearance Heart icon appears under locked plants

When you use the Favorite Tool on a plant, a heart icon appears underneath it, indicating that it’s locked and can’t be harvested by accident. This protection lasts indefinitely until you choose to unlock it using the same tool.

Why the Favorite Tool is Worth the High Price

Despite its enormous cost, the Favorite Tool offers several significant benefits that can ultimately make you much more money than you spend on it:

Prevents accidental harvesting Allows you to stack multiple mutations Protects rare plants that you want to keep

How to Get the Favorite Tool

Getting the Favorite Tool requires a significant investment, but it’s straightforward:

Visit the Gear Shop Check if the Favorite Tool is in stock (shop inventory rotates every 5 minutes) Save up 20,000,000 Sheckles (price varies slightly based on the game’s economy) Purchase the tool when it appears in stock

The Gear Shop shows a timer indicating how long the current stock will last. If you don’t see the Favorite Tool in the current rotation, check back in about 5 minutes when the shop refreshes its inventory.

How to Use the Favorite Tool

Using the Favorite Tool is simple once you have it:

To Lock a Plant:

Equip the Favorite Tool from your inventory or hotbar Approach the plant you want to protect Hover your cursor over the plant you want to lock Click with your left mouse button to lock the plant Confirm the heart icon appears under the plant

To Unlock a Plant:

Equip the Favorite Tool again Approach the locked plant (with the heart icon) Click with your left mouse button on the locked plant The heart icon will disappear, and you can now harvest the plant

The Favorite Tool represents one of the best quality-of-life improvements in Grow a Garden. While its price tag might seem steep at first glance, the ability to protect your most valuable plants from accidental harvesting is invaluable for serious players.