How to Get and Use the Mole Pet in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Lunar Glow update in Grow a Garden has introduced several amazing pets, but the Mole stands out for its ability to find free items and currency. If you’re looking to add this helpful critter to your garden, you’ve come to the right place. This guide covers everything you need to know about getting and using the Mole in Grow a Garden.

Mole Stats and Abilities

Before we dive into how to get the Mole, let’s look at what makes this pet special:

Stat Rarity Legendary Hatch Chance 22% Egg Type Night Egg Ability Treasure Hunter

The Mole’s ability is what makes it so valuable. Every certain seconds, it digs underground and finds treasure for you. These treasures can be:

Garden gear (tools and items to help your garden)

(tools and items to help your garden) Sheckles (the in-game currency)

This means the Mole essentially gives you free items and money just for having it in your garden. For newer players, especially, this can be a game-changer as it helps you progress faster without spending Robux.

How to Get the Mole in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to get the Mole pet in Grow a Garden:

Method 1: Night Eggs from the Lunar Event

The free method to get the Mole is through the Lunar Glow event:

Talk to the Wise Owl at the center of the map The owl will ask you for Moonlit Fruits (plants with the Moonlit mutation) Give the owl Moonlit Fruits to earn Lunar Points. As you collect points, you’ll unlock Night Eggs at certain milestones: 70 points: 2x Night Eggs

200 points: 2x Night Eggs

230 points: 2x Night Eggs

280 points: 2x Night Eggs

310 points: 3x Night Eggs

420 points: 5x Night Eggs

In total, you can earn 16 Night Eggs by completing the event. With the Mole’s 22% hatch chance, you have a good shot at getting at least one from these eggs.

Method 2: Premium Night Eggs with Robux

If you don’t want to wait or grind through the event, you can buy Premium Night Eggs:

1 Egg: 199 Robux

3 Eggs: 575 Robux

10 Eggs: 1699 Robux

If you go with this option, the best value is buying 10 eggs at once, which gives you about a 90% chance of getting at least one Mole.

How to Use the Mole and Best Pet Combinations

The Mole’s usefulness comes from its consistency. Every 80 seconds (roughly) you’re getting free items or currency. This might not seem like much at first, but it adds up quickly over time! Always keep your Mole fed and active so it continues using its ability.

Best Pets to Pair with the Mole

While the Mole is great on its own, pairing it with complementary pets can enhance your gardening experience. Here are some excellent combinations:

Mole + Frog/Echo Frog + Hedgehog Mole + Night Owl + Raccoon The Night Owl helps all your pets gain XP faster, while the Raccoon steals fruits from other players. Combined with the Mole’s treasure hunting, this trio gives you resources from multiple sources.

The Mole is especially valuable for newer players who might struggle with currency and need tools to develop their garden. For veterans, it provides a steady stream of bonus resources that can supplement their already established income.