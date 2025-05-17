Home » Gaming » How to Get Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox?

How to Get Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox?

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Apex Fish are a new and exciting addition to the Fisch experience on Roblox. These special fish spawn once per hour and have a limited global quantity, making them some of the rarest catches in the game. If you’re looking to add these fish to your collection, this guide will show you exactly how Apex Fish work, where to find them, and give you details about each Apex Fish currently available in the game.

roblox fisch apex fish

How to Spawn and Find Apex Fish Pools

Apex Fish spawn every hour, alternating between the First Sea and Second Sea. When an Apex Fish appears, you’ll see a message in the chat announcing its arrival. The message will look something like: “Global Event: An Apex Leviathan has been spotted near xyz” or similar text depending on which fish has spawned.

The Apex pool will also show how many fish are left, such as “64 out of 500.” This means there are only 64 fish left that can be caught across all servers before this Apex Fish disappears completely.

Once you see the announcement, you should:

  1. Look at the message to see which area the fish has been spotted in
  2. Head to that area quickly, as other players will be racing to catch it too
  3. Turn on your radar (if you have one)

The Apex Fish will be swimming in a circle in the announced area. The actual catching area is smaller than the circle it swims in, so turn on your radar, and you’ll need to position yourself carefully. You can catch these fishes with any rods so choose your best rods.

catching apex fisch

All Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox

Currently, there are only two Apex Fish in the game. Here’s a table showing both fish with their complete stats:

StatSeaBaitWeatherTimeResilienceProgress Speed
Mosslurker
Moss Lurker		FirstShark HeadRainNight-5-95%
Apex_Leviathan
Apex Leviathan		SecondLuminous LarvaFoggyNone-10-97%
All Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox

The developers have mentioned that they might add more Apex Fish in the future or rotate different types weekly or monthly. For now, focus on catching the Moss Lurker and Apex Leviathan to add these impressive specimens to your collection.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

How to Get Zombified Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Grow a Garden Blood Moon Event: Complete Guide

All Blood Moon Shop Item List in Grow a Garden...

Fisch Roblox Potions Guide: How to Brew All Potions

How to Get Chicken Zombie in Grow a Garden Roblox?

How to Get Bloodlit Mutation in Grow A Garden Roblox?

How to Get Free Butcher Skin in DOOM: The Dark...

Today’s NYT Strands #441 Hints, Answers for May 18, 2025

How to Get and Use Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel...

Today’s NYT Connections #707 Hints, Answers – May 18, 2025