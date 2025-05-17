How to Get Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox?

Apex Fish are a new and exciting addition to the Fisch experience on Roblox. These special fish spawn once per hour and have a limited global quantity, making them some of the rarest catches in the game. If you’re looking to add these fish to your collection, this guide will show you exactly how Apex Fish work, where to find them, and give you details about each Apex Fish currently available in the game.

How to Spawn and Find Apex Fish Pools

Apex Fish spawn every hour, alternating between the First Sea and Second Sea. When an Apex Fish appears, you’ll see a message in the chat announcing its arrival. The message will look something like: “Global Event: An Apex Leviathan has been spotted near xyz” or similar text depending on which fish has spawned.

The Apex pool will also show how many fish are left, such as “64 out of 500.” This means there are only 64 fish left that can be caught across all servers before this Apex Fish disappears completely.

Once you see the announcement, you should:

Look at the message to see which area the fish has been spotted in Head to that area quickly, as other players will be racing to catch it too Turn on your radar (if you have one)

The Apex Fish will be swimming in a circle in the announced area. The actual catching area is smaller than the circle it swims in, so turn on your radar, and you’ll need to position yourself carefully. You can catch these fishes with any rods so choose your best rods.

All Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox

Currently, there are only two Apex Fish in the game. Here’s a table showing both fish with their complete stats:

Stat Sea Bait Weather Time Resilience Progress Speed

Moss Lurker First Shark Head Rain Night -5 -95%

Apex Leviathan Second Luminous Larva Foggy None -10 -97% All Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox

The developers have mentioned that they might add more Apex Fish in the future or rotate different types weekly or monthly. For now, focus on catching the Moss Lurker and Apex Leviathan to add these impressive specimens to your collection.