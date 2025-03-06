Stat boosts play a crucial role in making sure you have a smooth hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds. While practicing to master your weapon is also essential, having the right items to enhance your stats is highly recommended. This is why Powercharm and Armorcharm are so important. However, obtaining these two buff items works differently compared to previous Monster Hunter titles. In this article, I will explain to you how to get Armorcharm and Powercharm in Monster Hunter Wilds. Keep on reading!

What Are Armorcharm and Powercharm in Monster Hunter Wilds?

These two are special items that sit quietly in your item pouch. The Powercharm increases your total strength by 19 points, strengthen your attacks, and even gives you demonic strength. While the Armorcharm increases your defense by boosting your armor rating by 12 points. Powercharm and Armorcarm are important items that you have to bring on every hunt.

How to Get Armorcharm

The difference from previous Monster Hunter titles is that the Powercharm could be purchased from traders, but that’s not the case in Monster Hunter Wilds. To get the Armorcharm, you’ll need to:

Complete the main story campaign. Raise your Hunter Rank to access Chapter 4-2: Lurking Shadows. Unlock the Wounded Hollow area. Accept the “Secure Wounded Hollow” Optional Quest.

You’ll then meet an NPC named Cobb in Suja, Peaks of Accord, who offers a challenging optional quest called Secure Wounded Hollow. Your mission? Hunt two Hirabami simultaneously in the Wounded Hollow. Remember that you need to be at least HR 16 to unlock this side mission.

To successfully clear this mission, it’s best to focus on taking down one Hirabami first. To identify which one you’re targeting, use a paintball to mark it. There is a lever in the middle of the map that you can pull to raise a gate, which, if timed correctly, will separate the monsters. After completing this quest, go back to Cobb and talk to him to get your Armorcharm.

How to Get Powercharm

Getting the Powercharm in Monster Hunter Wilds follows a similar path:

Complete the main campaign. Unlock the Wounded Hollow. Complete Cobb’s previous quest above. Go to Rex and accept “As Gatekeeper” Optional Quest.

Rex, another guild member in Suja, Peaks of Accord, will offer this challenging quest. Your task is to hunt two Ajarakan in the Wounded Hollow. For this mission, you need to reach HR 21 first. This is more difficult to complete than defeating two Hirabamis.

Make sure to use the central lever to raise the gate again and separate the Ajarakan. Be especially careful of its Powerbomb attack. Play patiently and take your time in defeating the monster. After you complete this quest, go back to Rex and talk to him. He will reward you with your new Powercharm.

Armortalon and Powertalon in Monster Hunter Wilds

While previous Monster Hunter series allowed players to upgrade these charms into Armortalon and Powertalon, it’s currently unclear if Monster Hunter Wilds will feature similar upgrades. The developers might introduce this in future updates, but for now, you can only get the normal Powercharm and Armorcharm.

Getting and equipping the Powercharm and Armorcharm makes you stronger in Monster Hunter Wilds. These items boost your attack and defense, helping you fight tough monsters more easily. Every little advantage matters, so make sure to grab them and stay prepared for battle!