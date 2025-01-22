How to Get Assists in Marvel Rivals: Best Heroes and Strategies

Getting assists in Marvel Rivals is not as easy as in other hero shooters. When you are playing, sometimes you might get confused as to why your assists aren’t adding up the way they do in other games like Overwatch. If you feel the same way, I will help and show you everything you need to know about how to get an assist in Marvel Rivals.

How to Get Assists in Marvel Rivals

Simply shooting and damaging enemies won’t get you those assist points in Marvel Rivals like you might expect from other hero shooter games. Instead, the game rewards you for actually helping your teammates succeed, which I have found makes teamwork feel way more meaningful.

Think of healing your friends in a fight, shielding them, or using your abilities to slow down enemies, so your teammates can secure the kill. You’ll know you’ve earned an assist when you see a little handshake icon pop-up on your screen.

Actions That Count as Assists

Here are the actions that count as assists in Marvel Rivals matches:

Healing allies during combat

Applying shields or protective buffs

Using crowd control abilities (stuns, slows, immobilizes)

Providing damage or speed boosts

Creating vulnerability effects on enemies

Best Heroes for Getting Assists in Marvel Rivals

Strategists naturally excel at getting assists thanks to their support-focused kits. However, even if you’re not playing dedicated support, some Vanguard and Duelist heroes can rack up assists too in the game. Here are the best hero options you can pick to get more assist points in Marvel Rivals:

Character Role Details

Mantis Strategist Use Healing Flower and Spore Slumber to keep allies alive and disable enemies

Jeff the Land Shark Strategist Deploy Healing Bubble and Joyful Splash to sustain your team

Luna Snow Strategist Combine healing abilities with crowd control through Ice Arts

Adam Warlock Strategist Soul Bond passively generates assists while healing

Captain America Vanguard ASSEMBLE! provides bonus health

Spider-Man Duelist Spectacular Spin applies slows and stuns

Storm Duelist Weather Control buffs allies’ speed and damage

Hawkeye Duelist Hypersonic Arrow slows enemies

How Assists Scoring Works in Marvel Rivals

The assist system can sometimes seem confusing in Marvel Rivals because:

Dealing damage counts toward kills, not assists

You can get kill credit without getting the final hit

Some heroes naturally get more assists due to their supportive abilities

For example, if you deal 150 damage to a 250 HP hero and your teammate finishes them off, you’ll get kill credit rather than an assist. However, if you heal your teammate during that fight without damaging the enemy yourself, that counts as an assist.

So, if you want to score more assists in a match, I have learned that focusing on helping your teammates rather than chasing kills yourself is key. One trick that works really well is also using your crowd control abilities smartly. For example, you’re playing Spider-Man and can web up enemies, or you’re Storm slowing people down. These will get you more assist score in the game.

Have you been finding it tricky to get assists with your favorite hero? Hope this guide helps, and remember, don’t stress about getting the final blow on enemies, because you actually get more assists when you are not trying to steal kills from your teammates.