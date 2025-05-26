Home » Gaming » How to Get Ayla Winn Skin in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack

How to Get Ayla Winn Skin in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Fortnite Crew Pack for June 2025 brings you the colorful Ayla Winn skin along with some sweet cosmetics. This month’s pack is all about the Sweet & Spiky theme, and it’s pretty cool. Plus, just like always, you’re getting your monthly V-Bucks and all the current passes too. Here is how to get Ayla Winn skin in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack!

How to Get Ayla Winn Skin in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack

How to Get Ayla Winn Skin Bundle in Fortnite

The June 2025 Crew Pack will be released on June 1st, 2025, so mark your calendar if you want to grab it right away. When you purchase the Crew Pack subscription, you will get the Ayla Winn skin bundle that also comes with Legacy Styles that unlock over time. This means, if you keep your Crew subscription active, you will get additional style variations for Ayla Winn in the coming months. Each month you stay subscribed, you unlock a new look for her.

Ayla Winn Skin Fortnite Legacy Styles

This is the same system they used for two previous Crew skins like Nyangelica and Kwame, and it’s honestly a great way to keep your cosmetics feeling fresh. Securing this incredible bundle is very easy to do:

  1. Open Fortnite and head to the Item Shop or Battle Pass tab.
  2. Look for the Crew subscription section.
  3. Click Join Now and pay the $11.99 monthly fee.
  4. Make sure you subscribe before June 30th, 2025, to get this specific pack.
  5. Check your locker – everything gets added automatically once you’re subscribed.
Fortnite Crew Pack Bundle

The June pack doesn’t just stop at cosmetics. You also get all these extras:

  • 1,000 V-Bucks
  • Current Battle Pass
  • Music Pass
  • LEGO Pass
  • OG Pass
  • Rocket Pass

What’s Included in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack?

The Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack will include 4 colorful cosmetics:

Skin and CosmeticsIcon
Ayla Winn skinFortnite Crew Pack June 2025 Ayla Winn skin
Ayla Winn LEGO VariantAyla Winn LEGO Variant
Bubble Basher PickaxeFortnite Crew Pack June 2025 Bubble Basher Pickaxe
Gumball Gun BackblingFortnite Crew Pack June 2025 Gumball Gun Backbling

Also Read:

The June 2025 Crew Pack with Ayla Winn is definitely one of the more interesting releases we’ve seen. The Sweet & Spiky theme is unique, and the cosmetics look like they’ll work well with lots of different combos. Especially if you have a lot of Fortnite Kicks collection. If this is your first time getting Fortnite Crew, try to subscribe early in the month to get the most out of your Battle Pass time. If you wait until the end of June, you might not have much time to complete it!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox Troll IQ Tower Codes (May 2025)

Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6: Everything You Need...

Roblox Multicrew Tank Combat Codes (May 2025)

Genshin Impact: Kazuha Ascension and Talent Materials Guide

How to Join Dance with Sabrina Carpenter Event in Fortnite

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team...

Genshin Impact Kinich Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Grow a Garden Glitches: Money-Making Tricks That Actually Work

Genshin Impact Kazuha Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Roblox Garden RNG Codes (May 2025)