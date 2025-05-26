The Fortnite Crew Pack for June 2025 brings you the colorful Ayla Winn skin along with some sweet cosmetics. This month’s pack is all about the Sweet & Spiky theme, and it’s pretty cool. Plus, just like always, you’re getting your monthly V-Bucks and all the current passes too. Here is how to get Ayla Winn skin in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack!

How to Get Ayla Winn Skin Bundle in Fortnite

The June 2025 Crew Pack will be released on June 1st, 2025, so mark your calendar if you want to grab it right away. When you purchase the Crew Pack subscription, you will get the Ayla Winn skin bundle that also comes with Legacy Styles that unlock over time. This means, if you keep your Crew subscription active, you will get additional style variations for Ayla Winn in the coming months. Each month you stay subscribed, you unlock a new look for her.

This is the same system they used for two previous Crew skins like Nyangelica and Kwame, and it’s honestly a great way to keep your cosmetics feeling fresh. Securing this incredible bundle is very easy to do:

Open Fortnite and head to the Item Shop or Battle Pass tab. Look for the Crew subscription section. Click Join Now and pay the $11.99 monthly fee. Make sure you subscribe before June 30th, 2025, to get this specific pack. Check your locker – everything gets added automatically once you’re subscribed.

The June pack doesn’t just stop at cosmetics. You also get all these extras:

1,000 V-Bucks

Current Battle Pass

Music Pass

LEGO Pass

OG Pass

Rocket Pass

What’s Included in Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack?

The Fortnite June 2025 Crew Pack will include 4 colorful cosmetics:

Skin and Cosmetics Icon Ayla Winn skin Ayla Winn LEGO Variant Bubble Basher Pickaxe Gumball Gun Backbling

The June 2025 Crew Pack with Ayla Winn is definitely one of the more interesting releases we’ve seen. The Sweet & Spiky theme is unique, and the cosmetics look like they’ll work well with lots of different combos. Especially if you have a lot of Fortnite Kicks collection. If this is your first time getting Fortnite Crew, try to subscribe early in the month to get the most out of your Battle Pass time. If you wait until the end of June, you might not have much time to complete it!