by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Want to make your berries huge? The Berry Blusher Sprinkler is exactly what you need. This special sprinkler only works on berry crops, but it makes them way bigger than normal. Let me show you how to get Berry Blusher Sprinkler in Grow a Garden and whether it’s actually worth your time and resources.

How to get Berry Blusher Sprinkler in Grow a Garden Roblox

What Does the Berry Blusher Sprinkler Do?

The Berry Blusher Sprinkler makes all your berry-type crops (Grapes, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, and Celestiberries) grow to a much bigger size. But it only runs for 1.5 minutes. That’s pretty short compared to other sprinklers. Make sure you place your berry plants close to where you put the sprinkler. If they’re too far away, the effect won’t reach them.

How to Craft Berry Blusher Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

Crafting a Berry Blusher Sprinkler isn’t too hard, but you’ll need some specific stuff. Here’s what you have to collect:

ItemWhere to Get It
GrapeSeed Shop
BlueberrySeed Shop
StrawberrySeed Shop
Godly SprinklerGear Shop

The tricky part is getting that Godly Sprinkler. It doesn’t show up in the Gear Shop very often, and when it does, it costs a lot. You might have to wait around for it to come back in stock. Once you’ve got everything in your backpack, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the Bizzy Bear gear crafting station.
  2. Press E and scroll down until you see the Berry Blusher Sprinkler recipe.
  3. Click on it and hit the Craft button.
  4. Submit all the ingredients.
Just like the Stalk Sprout Sprinkler, you’ll have to wait 1 hour for it to finish crafting. If you want to buy the sprinkler directly, you can also just purchase it with 229 Robux.

Is the Berry Blusher Sprinkler Worth It?

Here’s where it gets tricky. The Berry Blusher Sprinkler only lasts 1.5 minutes, but the Godly Sprinkler you need to craft the Berry Blusher Sprinkler lasts 5 minutes and works on any fruit, not just berries. So you’re basically trading a sprinkler that works longer and on everything for one that’s shorter and only works on berries. The only advantage is that the Berry Blusher makes berries way bigger than the Godly Sprinkler does.

If you’ve got lots of berry plants in your garden and want massive berries fast, go and craft them. But if you want something that lasts longer and works on all your crops, just keep using the Godly Sprinkler instead.

