How to Get Better Aim in COD Mobile?

Getting good aim in Call of Duty Mobile doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s totally doable with the right approach. Whether you’re missing easy shots or struggling to track moving enemies, there are things you can do to improve your accuracy. Let’s break down the most effective ways to improve your aim and start winning more gunfights in CoD Mobile.

Set Up Your Controls Right

Your control setup and settings make a huge difference in how well you can aim. Most players stick with default settings, but tweaking these can give you a real advantage.

Sensitivity : Start by adjusting your camera sensitivity in the settings menu. For beginners, try setting your camera sensitivity in the middle for both firing and camera movement. If this feels too fast, go lower. If it’s too slow and you can’t turn quick enough, bump it up gradually . The key is finding what feels smooth for your fingers.

: Start by in the settings menu. For beginners, try setting your camera sensitivity in the middle for both firing and camera movement. . The key is finding what feels smooth for your fingers. Use gyroscope: This feature lets you tilt your phone to fine-tune your aim, which is super helpful for those precise shots. Turn on the gyroscope and set it to a low sensitivity first . You can always increase it once you get comfortable.

This feature lets you tilt your phone to fine-tune your aim, which is super helpful for those precise shots. . You can always increase it once you get comfortable. Button Layout: Make sure your fire button is positioned where your thumb naturally rests. You shouldn’t have to stretch to shoot. Many players also add an extra fire button on the left side for better control. After you have mastered this basic layout, try to move towards a three-finger or four-finger claw setup, as it will improve your response time.

Choose the Right Weapons and Recoil Management

Not all guns are created equal when it comes to learning good aim. Some weapons are way more forgiving than others.

Start with assault rifles like the M4. These guns have manageable recoil and decent damage, so you don’t need perfect aim to be effective.

These guns have manageable recoil and decent damage, so you don’t need perfect aim to be effective. Avoid sniper rifles at first. While they’re powerful, they require precise aim and aren’t great for learning the basics. Stick with automatic weapons until your fundamentals are solid.

While they’re powerful, they require precise aim and aren’t great for learning the basics. Stick with automatic weapons until your fundamentals are solid. SMGs can help with close-range practice. Guns like the RUS-79U are excellent for practicing tracking fast-moving enemies in close quarters.

Most assault rifles kick upward and slightly to one side when you hold down the trigger. Practice pulling down slightly while shooting to counteract this upward movement. Fire in bursts when learning. Instead of holding down the trigger, try firing 3-4 shots at a time. This keeps the recoil manageable and helps you stay on target. As you get better, you can extend these bursts. You can also use attachments like grips and compensators to reduce the recoil.

Positioning and Aiming Tips

Good aim isn’t just about your thumbs – where you position yourself makes a huge difference in winning fights.

Don’t stand still while shooting: Moving targets are harder to hit, so strafe left and right while firing. This doesn’t mean spinning around wildly , just small movements to throw off enemy aim while keeping yours steady.

Moving targets are harder to hit, so This , just small movements to throw off enemy aim while keeping yours steady. Use the cover effectively: Position yourself close to walls and objects . This gives you time to reset if you miss your first few shots. Pre-aiming around corners also gives you a big advantage in reaction time.

Position yourself . This gives you time to reset if you miss your first few shots. in reaction time. High Ground: Whenever possible, try to fight from elevated positions . It’s easier to aim down at enemies than up at them, plus you get better angles on cover.

Whenever possible, . It’s easier to aim down at enemies than up at them, plus you get better angles on cover. Use ADS more often than hip fire, as it helps reduce the spread and improves your accuracy.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Many players develop bad habits that hurt their aim improvement. Here are the biggest ones to watch out for:

Don’t panic spray : When you see an enemy, your first instinct might be to hold down the fire button and hope for the best. This rarely works. Take a split second to line up your shot properly – it’s better to fire a few accurate bullets than a dozen wild ones.

: When you see an enemy, your first instinct might be to hold down the fire button and hope for the best. This rarely works. Take a split second to line up your shot properly – it’s better to fire a few accurate bullets than a dozen wild ones. Pick a sensitivity setting and stick with it for at least a week . Constantly changing your settings prevents your muscle memory from developing.

. Constantly changing your settings prevents your muscle memory from developing. Don’t neglect your device: A laggy phone or poor internet connection can make good aim nearly impossible. Make sure COD Mobile is running smoothly and close other apps to free up memory.

Remember, improving your aim takes time and patience. Don’t get frustrated if you don’t see results immediately, even pro players spent months developing their skills. Focus on one technique at a time, practice regularly, and you’ll definitely see improvement in your gameplay. The key is being consistent with your practice and not giving up when things get tough.