How to Get Bloodlit Mutation in Grow A Garden Roblox?

The Blood Moon has arrived in Grow a Garden, bringing with it the powerful Bloodlit mutation that can boost your earnings by 4x. This guide covers everything you need to know about getting this mutation and using it to build your garden empire.

What is the Bloodlit Mutation?

The Bloodlit mutation is a special crop effect that only appears during Blood Moon events in Grow a Garden. When your crops get this mutation, they shine with a distinctive red glow and their sale value increases by 4 times, making it one of the most profitable mutations in the game.

You can only get the Bloodlit mutation during Blood Moon events, which occur every 3 hours and last for 10 minutes. During this time, the sky turns blood red, creating an eerie atmosphere in your garden. The time-limited nature of this event means you need to plan carefully if you want to maximize the number of crops that get the mutation.

Best Strategies for Getting the Bloodlit Mutation

Use Multi-Harvest Crops: The best way to get more Bloodlit mutations is to plant lots of multi-harvest crops. These plants produce multiple harvests without needing to be replanted, giving you more chances to get mutations during the Blood Moon. Track Blood Moon Timing: Since Blood Moons happen every 3 hours, you can predict when the next one will occur. Expand Your Garden Size: The more crops you have, the more chances you have of getting the mutation.

The Bloodlit mutation is one of several mutations in Grow a Garden that can help increase your profits. While its 4x multiplier is useful during Blood Moon events, it’s just one option among many for boosting your garden’s economy. Consider using it alongside other mutations for a well-rounded approach.

Planning ahead helps with this mutation and knowing when the Blood Moon is coming lets you prepare your garden to take advantage of the 10-minute window.