How to Get Blue Moon Totem in Fisch Roblox?

The Blue Moon Totem is one of the newest and most expensive items in Fisch, costing a massive 500,000E$. This special totem unlocks secret areas and starts a “Blue Moon” event in the game. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this totem and what exactly it does, you’ve come to the right place. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Blue Moon Totem, from where to find it to how to use it properly.

What is the Blue Moon Totem?

The Blue Moon Totem is a special item in Fisch that triggers the Blue Moon Event when activated. When you use this totem, a message appears: “There is a Blue Moon in the sky!” This event opens up special bunkers in both Sea 1 and Sea 2, giving you access to new fishing spots.

The Blue Moon Totem is the first totem that can be purchased in the Second Sea of the game. To use it properly, you need to meet three specific conditions. The season must be Winter, the weather must be Clear, and the cycle must be Night. If these conditions aren’t met, the totem won’t work properly, and you won’t be able to access the secret bunkers.

Where to Find the Blue Moon Totem

The Blue Moon Totem can only be found in the Second Sea, specifically on Lushgrove Island. Here’s how to get there step by step:

If you’re still in Sea 1, you’ll need to defeat the Cthulhu boss at Terrapin Island first. After defeating this challenging boss, travel to the Second Sea. You’ll spawn at Waveborne Island when you arrive.

Finding the Totem on Lushgrove Island

Once you’re in Sea 2, you’ll need to make your way to Lushgrove Island, which is located at coordinates X= 1133, Y= 105, Z= -560. All you need to do is find the lighthouse on this island and you will find the totem there. Blue Moon Totem is at coordinates X= 1300, Y= 156, Z= -551.

Be prepared to spend a lot of money—the Blue Moon Totem costs 500,000E$. This makes it one of the five most expensive totems in the game, so you’ll need to save up quite a bit.

Is the Blue Moon Totem Worth Buying?

When deciding whether to invest in this totem, consider both the benefits and drawbacks. On the positive side, the Blue Moon Totem gives you access to exclusive fishing spots and lets you catch fish that can only be found during the Blue Moon Event. It’s particularly valuable because it opens up both Sea 1 and Sea 2 bunkers, potentially doubling your rewards. Some players have also discovered that it might be required for certain quests or achievements in the game.

However, there are some drawbacks to consider. The totem is very expensive at 500,000E$, which is a significant investment for most players. Additionally, it can only be used during specific conditions—you need a Clear Winter Night—which means you might need to wait for the right conditions to use it effectively.

Final Thoughts

The Blue Moon Totem is one of the newest and most interesting items in Fisch. While it’s expensive, it opens up new content and fishing opportunities that you can’t access any other way. If you’re a serious Fisch player looking to complete your collection or catch every fish in the game, this totem is a must-have.