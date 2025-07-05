How to Get Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Bone Blossom is one of the newest crops in Grow a Garden, added during the Prehistoric Update. This plant is incredibly valuable and can only be obtained through completing special event quests. If you want to get your hands on this crop, here’s exactly how to do it.

Bone Blossom Stats

Stat Value Rarity Transcendent Type Multi-harvest crop Base Weight 7.00kg Minimum Value 150,000 coins Minimum Weight 4.90kg

How to Get Bone Blossom Seeds

You can only get Bone Blossom seeds by completing the weekly Dino Quests during the Prehistoric Event. You can’t buy these seeds from shops or get them any other way. The Bone Blossom is the final weekly prize for finishing all the Dino Quest tasks. This means you need to complete several quests first before you can get your Bone Blossom seeds.

To start the Dino Quests, you need to find the quest NPC. Go to the center of the lobby in Grow a Garden. The bee NPC from before is gone now, and there’s a new character named Blair standing there. Walk up to Blair and talk to her. When the menu opens, click “Show me the quest options” to see all the Dino Quests you can do.

After you start some quests, you can check how you’re doing by going back to Blair. Talk to her again, and she’ll show you which quests you’ve finished and which ones you still need to do.

Is the Bone Blossom Worth It?

Yes, the Bone Blossom is definitely worth getting. The main reason is that it’s completely free – you don’t need to spend any coins to get it. You just need to complete the quests, which don’t cost anything. For beginners, this is especially important. Getting a transcendent crop without spending money is a huge help when you’re just starting out. Most high-tier crops cost millions of coins, but the Bone Blossom is free if you put in the work. The crop gives you 150,000 coins minimum per harvest, and since it’s multi-harvest, you can keep getting money from it over and over. For new players who don’t have expensive crops yet, this can really help build up your coin collection.

Even if you’re not a beginner, it’s still worth doing the quests. Free transcendent crops don’t come around very often, so you should definitely try to get one while you can. That’s how you get the Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden. Find Blair in the lobby, start the quests, and work through them to earn this transcendent crop.