How to Get Bones Skin: Leaked March 2025 Fortnite Crew Pack

After February’s Haruka of the Masks, Fortnite players have something spookier to look forward to. According to reliable leakers, the March 2025 Crew Pack will feature the Bones skin. The character has a street fighter look with a red hoodie, a black skull-patterned jacket, spiky metallic hair, and a black and red weapon, combining casual and combat-ready elements. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Bones skin bundle next month in Fortnite!

How to Get the Bones Skin Bundle in Fortnite

While Epic Games hasn’t made an official announcement yet, several trusted Fortnite leakers, like ShiinaBR, have confirmed that the Bones Skin will be part of March’s Crew Pack. The new skin bundle, known as the Skill Issue set, features a cool skeleton theme that will intimidate opponents on the Fortnite island.

NEW MARCH CREW PACK OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cyDhbLrUNa — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 24, 2025

To get your hands on the Bones Skin bundle when it releases, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred device Go to either the Item Shop or Battle Pass tab in the main menu Look for the Fortnite Crew subscription option (usually shown with a crown icon) Click on it and subscribe for $11.99/month Once the March Crew Pack releases, the Bones Skin bundle will automatically be added to your locker.

Make sure that you need to be an active Crew subscriber during March 2025 to receive this exclusive bundle. If you are already subscribed for February’s Haruka of the Masks pack, you will automatically receive the Bones pack when it drops – typically on the last day of February or the first day of March.

What’s Included in the March 2025 Crew Pack

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite March 2025 Crew Pack will include:

Skins and Cosmetics Icon Bones Outfit Bones LEGO Variant Spine Rider Backbling Skull Blade Pickaxe

In addition to these themed cosmetics, your Fortnite Crew membership comes with several other valuable benefits that make the $11.90 monthly price well worth it, such as:

1,000 V-Bucks credited to your account each month.

credited to your account each month. Full access to the current Battle Pass .

. Access to the OG Pass for classic Fortnite content.

for classic Fortnite content. The LEGO Pass for special LEGO Fortnite content.

for special LEGO Fortnite content. The Music Pass for the Fortnite Festival.

for the Fortnite Festival. Rocket Pass Premium benefits in Rocket League.

If you are interested in getting this bundle, remember to subscribe before the end of March to make sure you don’t miss out on adding these items to your collection. Once they’re gone, Crew Pack items don’t return to the Item Shop, making them true collector’s items in the world of Fortnite.