How to Get Bubblegum Trait in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Want to get your hands on the new Bubblegum trait in Steal a Brainrot? This shiny new trait just dropped with the Bubblegum Machine update, and it’s giving your normal Brainrot a cute bubblegum cosmetic plus an income boost. Let me show you how to get Bubblegum Trait and why it might be the next big money maker in the game.

How to Get the Bubblegum Trait in Steal a Brainrot

There are three ways to add Brainrots with Bubblegum Trait to your collection. Here are the methods:

1. Bubblegum Event

The easiest way to get Bubblegum Trait Brainrots is during the Bubblegum event. This event lasts for 10 minutes each time the admin activates the Bubblegum Machine. The machine works like a magical slot machine and is located near the Brainrot’s entrance. You’ll know it’s active when the sky turns pink and a countdown timer appears above the machine.

While the event is active, some Brainrots that pass under the machine will be randomly selected by the admin to gain the exclusive Bubblegum trait. If you manage to buy one, it could bring you great profit. They cost the same as normal Brainrots but give you a 4x income boost.

It’s still unclear how many more times this event will occur, especially since the patch notes mention a new mystery event will happen five hours after the update goes live.

Note: We will update this article when the upcoming mystery event drops.

2. Feed the Bubblegum Machine

If you missed the Bubblegum event, you can still get the Bubblegum trait by feeding the machine. It isn’t cheap, but it’s pretty easy once you know what to do. Here’s exactly what you need:

Collect 10 Candy Mutated Brainrots. This is where it gets expensive because Candy Mutated Brainrots aren’t exactly common. Go to the Bubblegum machine and press E to feed all 10 Candy Mutated Brainrots into the machine. This part hurts a little because you’re basically saying goodbye to 10 potentially valuable Brainrots. Wait for the machine to work its magic. You’ll get some Brainrots back, and with any luck, they’ll have the Bubblegum trait.

Important note you need to remember: You don’t get 10 Brainrots back. The machine gives you fewer Brainrots than you put in, so you’re trading quantity for quality here.

3. Steal From Other Players

You’re not really playing Steal a Brainrot if you don’t steal Brainrots from other players! If you see someone with a pink Bubblegum trait in their base, you can steal it just like any other Brainrot. When you steal them, you keep all their benefits. But remember, other players can steal from you, too. So, once you get them, protect them as soon as you can.

Why the Bubblegum Trait Is Worth It

The Bubblegum trait not only gives your Brainrot a cute bubblegum helmet and icon on top of their head! Additionally, you will also get a 4x income multiplier. I purchased a rare Boneca Ambalabu, which usually gives a $40/s income. Now with the Bubblegum trait, it gives me $160/s income! Isn’t that awesome?

Plus, if you get a Bubblegum Brainrot that stacks with other traits like Asteroid or Firework, you can create some insane money-making combinations. That’s why players are willing to risk 10 Candy Mutation Brainrots for a chance at this trait.

If you’re the type of player who likes to take risks for potentially huge rewards, the Bubblegum Machine is perfect for you. If you prefer to play it safe and keep your valuable Brainrots, you might want to wait and just steal them from others. Good luck, and may the machine give you something amazing!