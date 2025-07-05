How to Get Burning Bud in Grow a Garden: Rarity, Stats and Is It Worth It

The Burning Bud is one of the rarest crops in Grow a Garden, with an extremely low chance of appearing in the seed shop. This prismatic-tier flower is incredibly expensive and hard to find. Here’s everything you need to know about getting this rare crop and whether it’s worth the investment.

Grow a Garden Burning Bud Stats

Stat Value Rarity Prismatic Type Multi-harvest crop Seed Price 50,000,000 coins or 915 Robux Seed Chance 0.005% (1 in 20,000) Base Value 135,375 coins Base Weight 15kg (estimated)

The most important thing to know is that this seed has only a 0.005% chance of appearing in the seed shop. That means you’d need to be really lucky to get this crop.

How to Get Burning Bud Seeds in Roblox Grow a Garden?

The main way to get Burning Bud seeds is through the seed shop, where it has a tiny 0.005% chance of appearing for 50,000,000 coins or 915 Robux. If you’re lucky, you might also get one from a lucky harvest, but you need to already have the Burning Bud flower growing on your land first. Your pets can sometimes help, too, but all of these pet methods have extremely rare chances of working.

Is the Burning Bud Worth It?

For most beginner or mid-level players, the Burning Bud is not worth the massive investment. At 50 million coins, this is one of the most expensive seeds in the game, and you could buy many other valuable crops for that amount. The base value is 135,375 coins per harvest, which means it would take a very long time to make back your investment. However, if your Burning Bud gets high-value mutations, it could become extremely valuable and worth much more than the initial cost.

The problem is that getting good mutations is also based on luck. If you’re a beginner, you should definitely spend your Sheckles on other crops that will give you better and more reliable profits. The Burning Bud is really only worth considering if you’re an experienced player with millions of coins to spare, or if you’re a serious collector who wants rare items regardless of cost.

This ultra-rare crop is one of the hardest items to get in the game, so don’t expect to find it easily. Focus on building up your farm with crops first, and maybe consider the Burning Bud later if you become a hardcore player.