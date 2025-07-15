How to Get Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Want to boost your income by 4 times in Steal a Brainrot? The new Candy Mutation is your answer. This pink-colored mutation transforms your regular Brainrots into money-making machines. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the powerful Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot.

What is the Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot?

The Candy Mutation is the fifth mutation in Steal a Brainrot, introduced in the latest update on July 5th, 2025. When you get this mutation, your Brainrot turns bright pink and generates 4x more income than the regular version. For example, if a normal Tralalero Tralala Brainrot God makes $50,000 per second, the candy version will make it $200,000 per second. Isn’t that awesome?

How to Get the Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

There are three ways to get the Candy Mutation in the game. Here are the methods:

1. Candy Aurora Event

The easiest way to get Candy Mutation Brainrots is during the Candy Aurora event. This event happens every 3 hours and lasts for 15 minutes. You will know it’s active when the sky turns pink and the candy brainrots start appearing on the conveyor belt. You will also get notified while in-game.

During this event, you can buy Candy Mutation Brainrots from the Candy Aurora shop next to Coins Shop with regular in-game cash. They cost the same as normal Brainrots but give you that 4x income boost.

2. Candy Spin Wheel

If you don’t want to wait for the event, you can try the Candy Spin Wheel. This wheel gives you a chance to win a Candy Tralalero Tralala Brainrot God. Here’s what you need to know, though:

You get one free spin during each Candy Aurora event.

If you want to spin more, then you will have to pay with Robux: 49 Robux for 1 spin. 199 Robux for 3 spins.



The chances of getting the Candy Mutation with the wheel are random, so you might need a few spins.

3. Steal Them From Other Players

Last but not least, of course, you can always steal them from other players! That’s how I got my first Candy Mutation, anyway. When you see another player with a pink Candy Mutation Brainrot in their base, you can steal it just like any other character in the game. You will also keep all the benefits. Just remember that other players can steal from you, too, so protect your valuable Candy units!

With its 4x income multiplier and a cute pink appearance, it’s definitely worth waiting for the Candy Aurora events. If you’re trying to progress faster in the game, these pink Brainrots will help you earn cash much quicker than regular characters. So set those timers, save your cash before the event starts, and start building a base filled with pink Brainrots today!