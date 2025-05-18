Are you tired of spending hours grinding for a small profit in Grow a Garden? What if I told you that there’s a way to boost your fruit’s value by 120 times? That’s right, with the Celestial mutation, let’s say, your ordinary 25,000 value bean stalk can suddenly be worth 3 million! In this guide, I will show you how to get Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox during the meteor shower.

What is the Celestial Mutation?

The Celestial mutation is one of the most valuable upgrades you can get for your plants in Grow a Garden. When your fruit gets this mutation, it gets a beautiful glaze that glows. But the real magic is not just the appearance. Celestial mutation actually multiplies your fruit’s selling price by 120 times! Imagine turning your regular crops into instant money makers.

How to Get Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Unlike regular mutations, you can only get the Celestial mutation during a special weather event called a Meteor Shower. These showers only happen during nighttime in the game and are a completely random event. Moreover, this event only lasts for 3 minutes whenever it happens.

During the Meteor Shower event, you will be able to see meteors falling from the sky, and they have a chance to hit your plants. If a meteor strikes your plants, they will automatically get the Celestial mutation.

Tips on Securing More Celestial Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

There are several strategies you can use to maximize your chances of getting Celestial mutation plants:

Fill Your Garden and Use Multi-Harvest Crops

Before a Meteor Shower, make sure every plot in your garden is planted, especially around any Star Callers. Use crops that produce fruit more than once, so you can get more chances. Great options include Star Fruit and Moon Blossom from the Night Seed Pack, and Blood Banana, which you can purchase from the Blood Moon Shop.

Place the Star Caller Tool

The Star Caller is the best tool for getting Celestial mutations. It attracts meteors and is guaranteed to make your crops mutate. To get it, you have to:

Watch for a Blood Moon every 3 hours at night.

When it happens, a tombstone-like shop with an owl on top of it will appear. Go to it fast!

Buy the Star Caller for 12,000,000 Sheckles.

Once you own it, place it near clusters of crops. You can use more than one, but don’t let their ranges overlap.

Time Your Harvests

Right before a Meteor Shower, harvest all your crops. This forces them to grow new fruit during the event, which has a much better chance of turning Celestial.

By combining Star Callers, good timing, and the right crops, you’ll boost your odds of getting rare and valuable Celestial mutations. This mutation is one of the fastest ways to make serious money in Grow a Garden Roblox. With a little planning and the right setup, you’ll be raking in millions in no time! Have you scored a Celestial mutation yet?