How to Get Chi Points in Grow a Garden Roblox

Want to get your hands on all the awesome stuff in the Zen Shop? You’ll need Chi Points, and lots of them. Chi Points are the special currency for Grow a Garden’s Zen Event that runs from July 19th to July 26th, 2025. Here is how to get Chi points in Grow a Garden!

What Are Chi Points and Why You Need Them

Chi Points are like coins, but only for the Zen Event. You can’t earn them with regular gameplay because you need plants with a special mutation called Tranquil. The Brown Raccoon runs the Zen Shop, and he’s pretty picky. He only accepts plants that have the Tranquil mutation. No mutation, no Chi Points. It’s that simple.

Chi Points have one job: Buying stuff from the Zen Shop. The shop has a lot of exclusive items you can’t get anywhere else. You’ll find Zen seed packs, Zen pet eggs, pets, and more. All these items are limited-time only. Once the Zen Event ends on July 26th, they’re gone for good. So don’t sit on your Chi Points too long.

How to Get Chi Points Step by Step

Getting Chi Points is not that hard. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

First, find the Brown Raccoon in the center of the map. Walk up to the Brown Raccoon and press E to talk to him. You’ll see two options pop up. If you’re already holding a Tranquil plant, pick “Take this plant” to trade just that one. But if you want to be smart about it, choose “Take all my Tranquil plants” instead. This dumps every Tranquil plant from your inventory at once. The Raccoon will take your plants and give you Chi Points based on how rare they are.

There’s another way to get Chi Points, though, but it’s not as reliable. You can give Tranquil plants to Unk the Monk instead of the Brown Raccoon. When you do this, you help grow the Zen Tree behind him.

As the tree grows bigger, you’ll sometimes get rewards that might include Chi Points. But this method is much slower, and you’re not guaranteed to get Chi every time. Stick with the Brown Raccoon for consistent results.

Chi Points Values by Plant Rarity

Not all plants are worth the same amount of Chi Points. Here’s exactly what you’ll get for each type:

Plant Rarity Chi Points Common 1 Uncommon 2 Rare 3 Legendary 4 Mythical 5 Divine 6 Prismatic 7 Transcendent 8

As you can see, rarer plants give you way more Chi Points. A Transcendent plant gives you 8 times more Chi than a Common one. So if you’re trying to get Chi fast, focus on growing the best plants you can.

How to Get Tranquil Mutation Plants

You can’t just grab any old plant and expect Chi Points. Your plants need the Tranquil mutation first. There are three ways to make this happen:

The Zen Aura Weather Event happens every hour. When it’s active, any plants you harvest have a chance to get the Tranquil mutation. This is your best bet for getting lots of Tranquil plants. You can also get the Tanchozuru pet from Zen eggs. This little guy can give your plants the Tranquil mutation even when the weather event isn’t running. Finally, there’s a Tranquil pet mutation you can apply to pets you already have. This turns any pet into a Tranquil mutation helper.

Getting Chi Points in Grow a Garden isn’t complicated, but it does take some planning. Focus on the Tranquil mutation, aim for rare plants, and trade them to the Brown Raccoon. The Zen Event only lasts until next week, so don’t wait too long to start collecting.