The Blood Moon Event in Grow a Garden introduced a highly valuable pet called the Chicken Zombie. It’s a mythical pet featuring a zombie rider on a chicken, and it brings a mutation that can significantly boost your profits in the game. In this article, I will show you all you need to know about how to get Chicken Zombie in Grow a Garden Roblox and how to use this special pet, too.

What is the Chicken Zombie Pet?

The Chicken Zombie (also called the Chicken Jockey) is a Mythical tier pet added in the Blood Moon Event update (Patch 1.06.0) on May 17th, 2025. It shows a drooling zombie wearing a straw hat and blue overalls sitting on top of a chicken. Players really want this pet because it can make Zombified mutations, which are special and very useful.

How to Get Chicken Zombie in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Chicken Zombie pet wasn’t hatched from an egg like most pets. Instead, it was given out during the special event. To get it, you have to be online when the Blood Moon Event begins. A short cutscene will be played, showing a zombie jumping on top of a chicken.

The chicken will then run around with the zombie on top of it, and they bump into the Wise Owl, who gets mad and transforms it into the Chicken Zombie. After the cutscene, the pet will be instantly added to your inventory.

Chicken Zombie’s Abilities in Grow a Garden Roblox

What makes this pet worth the hype? Two major benefits:

Zombified Mutation

When your Chicken Zombie pet is 1 year old, it has a 20.27% chance every 29 minutes and 46 seconds to turn a nearby fruit into a Zombified mutation. This is super useful because:

Zombified fruits sell for 25 times more.

Only the Chicken Zombie can make this mutation.

It works on any fruit or plant in your garden.

This makes the Chicken Zombie great for making money fast.

Egg Hatching Boost

The Chicken Zombie also helps eggs hatch faster. It actually speeds up egg hatching by 10.14%, and this happens automatically when the pet is in your garden.

So, is the Chicken Zombie worth getting? Absolutely! The egg hatch speed boost is a nice extra, but the mutation is the main reason it’s so valuable. Having this pet is a smart move to grow your garden’s income.