How to Get Choc Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Choc Mutation Spray is a new crafting item in Grow a Garden that lets you add the Choc mutation to your fruits instantly. This mutation doubles the sell price of your crops, making it useful for boosting profits on valuable plants.

The Working Bees update brought mutation sprays as a way to apply specific mutations without waiting for random events. The Choc mutation was originally only available during the Easter event, but now you can craft sprays to get it anytime.

In this guide, you will learn how to craft the Choc Mutation Spray, what materials you need, and how to use it effectively to boost your crop values.

What is the Choc Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Choc mutation makes your fruits look like they’re covered in chocolate. This mutation multiplies the fruit value by 2x, doubling the money you get when selling the crop. The Choc mutation can stack with other mutations on the same plant. If you have a fruit with a Gold mutation (20x multiplier) and add a Choc mutation (2x multiplier), the combined effect significantly increases the total value.

Materials Needed for Choc Mutation Spray

To craft the Choc mutation spray, players need one cleaning spray, one Cacao, and 20 Honey. Here’s where to get each ingredient:

1x Cleaning Spray : Buy from the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden.

: Buy from the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden. 1x Cacao : Grow Cacao plants from Cacao seeds.

: Grow Cacao plants from Cacao seeds. 20x Honey: Make at the Honey Compressor using pollinated plants.

How to Craft Choc Mutation in Grow a Garden?

Once you have all the materials, follow these steps:

Walk up to the Gear Crafting Station. Press ‘E‘ to interact and open the crafting menu. Scroll through the available recipes. Look for “Mutation Spray (Choc)” in the recipe list. Click on it to select the recipe. Click the green “Craft” button. Submit your Cleaning Spray, Cacao, and 20 Honey. Wait 12 minutes or use 179 Robux to skip the crafting timer. Return to the crafting station after 12 minutes. Press ‘E‘ to claim your finished Choc Mutation Spray.

Is Choc Mutation Spray Worth It?

The Choc Mutation Spray sits in a middle ground that makes it worth crafting for most players, but not in every situation. With a 2x multiplier, it’s not going to make you rich overnight like the Shocked mutation spray, but it’s much more affordable to craft and use regularly.

Where the spray really shines is when you use it on crops worth 50,000 Sheckles or more. Doubling a 100,000 Sheckle Dragon Pepper gives you an extra 100,000 profit, which easily covers the cost of materials many times over. It’s also great for stacking with other mutations you already have – if you’ve got a Gold fruit sitting in your garden, adding the Choc mutation can significantly boost the total multiplier.

The spray becomes less appealing when you’re tight on Honey or only have low-value crops to work with. If you’re struggling to maintain 20 Honey for other important crafting recipes like Anti Bee Eggs or Pack Bees, you might want to skip the Choc spray. Similarly, using it on crops worth less than 20,000 Sheckles doesn’t give you enough return to justify the material cost.