How to Get Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Cleaning Spray is one of the newest and most expensive items in Grow a Garden. While it might seem weird to remove mutations from your crops, this item has some important uses that make it worth getting. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this Divine tier gear. Here is how to get Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden!

How to Get Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden

Getting the Cleaning Spray is pretty simple, but it’ll cost you big time:

Visit the Gear Shop and talk to Eloise NPC. She’s the one who sells all the gear in the game. Once you open her shop, scroll down until you find the Cleaning Spray.

It costs a massive 15 million Sheckles, which makes it one of the priciest items in the game. Plus, since it’s a Divine rarity item, the stock can run out. But from what most players have seen, it’s usually in stock like other popular tools. If you don’t want to wait or if it’s out of stock, you can also buy it with 139 Robux.

The Cleaning Spray wipes out mutations from your crops, but it won’t touch Gold or Rainbow mutations. Each Cleaning Spray only gives you 10 uses. Pretty pricey for just cleaning crops!

Is the Cleaning Spray Worth It?

I know what you’re thinking: Why remove mutations when they make your crops worth more? Well, here’s the secret, you need this spray to make Mutation Spray Guns! These spray guns are actually pretty cool. You can craft three different ones:

With these guns, you can put specific mutations on your crops right away. No waiting around hoping for the right mutation to show up. But honestly, only get this if you really want to make those spray guns. The price is way too high just for cleaning mutations off your crops!