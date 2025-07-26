How to Get Corrupt Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Want to get the Corrupt mutation in Grow a Garden? This new red mutation makes your fruits sell for an amazing 25 times more money! Plus, you also need it to complete the Kitsune quest. In this guide, I will show you every way to get it, from super easy methods to some tricks that’ll help you get lots of them.

How to Get the Corrupt Mutation in Grow a Garden

First, let me tell you why this mutation is awesome. When your fruit gets corrupted, it turns red with cool lightning effects and particles floating around it. You can’t miss it. But the real deal is that 25x money boost. Say your normal fruit sells for 100 Sheckles. The corrupted one? That’s 2,500 Sheckles! Here’s how to get the Corrupt Mutation in Grow a Garden:

Method 1: Wait for the Corrupted Aura Event

This is the easiest way to get Corrupt mutations, hands down. The Corrupted Aura event happens every hour and runs for 10 minutes. While it’s active, your plants can randomly get the Corrupt mutation. So try to plant lots of different crops before the event starts, sit back, and let the event do the work. It’s random, but more plants mean better chances of getting multiple corrupted fruits.

Method 2: Grow the Corrupt Tree

This takes more work but pays off big time. Find the Corrupt Channeller NPC sitting close to the Kitsune Fox and give them crops with the Tranquil mutation that weigh enough. This will get you Corruption points, and your Corrupt tree will get bigger. Every hour, the tree resets and turns your points into Corrupt mutations on random fruits in your garden.

Method 3: Get a Corrupt Pet

You can purchase a Pet Shard Corrupted from the Zen Shop with Chi Points. Use it on any pet, and they will get the Corrupt Pet mutation ability. These pets randomly make your harvested fruits corrupted. There’s also the Corrupted Kodama pet. You’ve got a 4.35% chance to get it when growing the Corrupted Tree. This pet has a 4% chance to corrupt Zen plants when you harvest them.

Method 4: Get Corrupt Tools

When your Corrupt tree levels up, you unlock some sweet tools:

Corrupt Staff : Put it in your garden during the Corrupted Aura event, and nearby plants have better odds of getting corrupted.

: Put it in your garden during the Corrupted Aura event, and nearby plants have better odds of getting corrupted. Mutation Spray Corrupt: This one’s guaranteed. Just equip it and click any fruit you want. Instant Corrupt mutation. No waiting around.

Is the Corrupt Mutation in Grow a Garden Worth It?

The answer is, of course, 100% yes! That 25x multiplier means serious cash. But it’s not just about money. You need Corrupt mutations to also finish the Kitsune quest and get the Kitsune reward chest. The mutation gives the same selling boost as Tranquil, but getting it needs more planning. You can’t just plant and hope. This time, you have to work with the tree, events, and tools.

The secret is patience and planning ahead. Set up your garden before events, keep feeding that Corrupt tree, and use your tools smartly. Soon, you will have a garden filled with valuable Corrupted crops and enough Sheckles to buy anything you want.