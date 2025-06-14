How to Get Crafters Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Working Bees update brought new crafting to Grow a Garden. The Crafters Seed Pack is one of the new items you can craft. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about how to get the Crafters Seed Pack, what seeds it contains, and which one gives you the best value for your time.

Crafters Seed Pack

You can’t buy this seed pack with Sheckles like normal packs. You need to craft it using specific materials and wait for it to finish. The pack has six different seeds, and you get one random seed each time you open it.

Here’s what seeds you can get:

Seed Name Rarity Drop Rate Harvest Type Crocus Uncommon 40% Single Succulent Rare 25% Multiple Violet Corn Legendary 20% Multiple Bendboo Mythical 10% Single Cocovine Mythical 4.5% Multiple Dragon Pepper Divine 0.5% Multiple

The Crocus shows up most often at 40%. It’s not bad money for something common. Succulent plants are decent and keep growing.

The mythical seeds are harder to get but worth more. Bendboo gives you 250,000 Sheckles but only harvests once. Cocovine keeps growing and gives 60,000 per harvest. Dragon Pepper is the rarest at 0.5% but harvests multiple times for 100,000 each.

How to Get the Crafters Seed Pack in Grow a Garden Roblox

You need two things to make a Crafters Seed Pack:

1 Flower Seed Pack – Trade this from the Queen Bee using Honey

– Trade this from the Queen Bee using Honey 10 Honey – Make this at the Honey Compressor using pollinated plants

Getting Honey means you need to grow plants, let them get pollinated, then put them in the Honey Compressor. It’s connected to your regular farming.

Find the new crafting station next to the Queen Bee. It is in the center of the map, so it’s hard to miss. Here’s what to do:

Walk up to the seeds crafting station. Click on it to open the recipe menu. Click on the Crafters Seed Pack, then click Craft. Give it your Flower Seed Pack and 10 Honey. Wait 20 minutes for it to finish. Come back and press ‘E‘ to get your seed pack.

The 20-minute wait can’t be skipped. It’s a good time to work on your other plants or do something else in the game.

Once you have the pack in your backpack, you can open it anywhere. Put it in your hand and left-click to open it. The game will pick one random seed based on the drop rates. You might not get the rare seeds right away. The common ones are still good for making money, and you can always make more packs later.

Best Seed for Making Money

Dragon Pepper is the best seed in the pack. It only has a 0.5% chance to drop, but it harvests multiple times and gives 100,000 Sheckles each time. Once you plant one, it keeps making money without needing new seeds.

The multiple harvest seeds are better than single harvest ones in the long run. They keep producing money after you plant them once.