Jujutsu Odyssey is a new Roblox title inspired by the popular anime/manga “Jujutsu Kaisen.” This game pits you on a mission to exorcise the Cursed Spirits through its various quests and raid battles. While you can use fists to damage the enemies initially, it won’t be enough. To level up the field with the dangerous creatures lurking in the forest, you will have to acquire a Cursed Technique in the Jujutsu Odyssey.

Not sure what a Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey is? We have written a comprehensive guide highlighting everything you need to know about this special ability.

What is a Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey?

A Cursed Technique is a special ability that unlocks a unique set of moves for you. There is more than one cursed technique in the game. To be specific, each Cursed Technique belongs to a specific rarity. The rarest Cursed Technique provides you with the strongest moves. On the other hand, a common technique will give you an average moveset with relatively lesser damage output.

Here’s a list of all the Cursed Techniques according to their respective rarities.

Rarity Cursed Technique Legendary Shrine, Limitless, Disaster Flames Epic Boogie Woogie, Cursed Speech Common Soul Guitar, Cloning

Now that you know about the Cursed Technique, scroll down below to learn how to get it.

How to Get Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey

To unlock a Cursed Technique, you need to absorb an item called the Cursed Womb. Using the Cursed Womb will unlock the respective Cursed Technique in the Skill Tree. From there, you can acquire it and spend skill points to unlock new moves to perform.

Here are all the ways you can obtain a Cursed Womb in Jujutsu Odyssey.

1. Find it in the Forest

There is a Forest near the Jujutsu Tech area where the Cursed Womb spawns naturally. Specifically, you can find it under a dark tree that doesn’t have any leaves on it. Underneath this tree, the Cursed Womb spawns every 30-60 minutes. Once it is picked up, the spawn timer will reset. However, if you fail to pick it up, the Cursed Womb will automatically disappear after 30 minutes.

2. Jujutsu Entrance Exams

Reaching level 20 in this game will unlock the Jujtusu Entrance Exam. Once you hit the said level, begin the exam from the Jujutsu Tech to start the adventure. The Jujutsu Entrance Exam features three quests and a secret boss fight. You will get treasure chests and a Cursed Womb after completing them.

3. Defeat Azure Maw, Special Grade

Azure Maw is a special grade world boss that spawns in the Forest (near Jujutsu Tech) at 20:00 in-game time. You can check the in-game time by accessing the iPhone from the quick slot. You will know Azure Maw has spawned when the message says this boss is spotted in the Forest. Defeating this creature before it despawns will reward you with a Cursed Womb.

Note: If you beat Azure Maw with your teammates, the one who does the highest damage will be rewarded with the Cursed Womb.

4. Find a Raid Mission’s Secret Ending

You can complete Raid missions in the Jujutsu Odyssey either solo or with friends. You can partake in this activity with your friends to find its secret ending. After successful completion, everyone in the mission will receive a Cursed Womb as a reward.

After obtaining a Cursed Womb, you will get the option to either Absorb or Drop it.

Absorb : This option will unlock the respective Cursed Technique. Example – the Cursed Womb (Boogie Woogie) will unlock the Boogie Woogie technique.

: This option will unlock the respective Cursed Technique. Example – the Cursed Womb (Boogie Woogie) will unlock the Boogie Woogie technique. Drop: This option will drop the Cursed Womb so other players can pick it up.

Remember, you can not store the Cursed Womb in Jujutsu Odyssey unless you have a Cursed Womb Storage. It is a game pass worth 875 Robux, available in the in-game shop. If you don’t have this game pass, you will lose the Cursed Womb after dying or leaving the game.

Now that you know how to get the Cursed Technique, make sure to hit more than just a punch to the enemy.