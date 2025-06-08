How to Get Dandelion Seeds in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Dandelion is a special flower that you can only get during certain events in Grow a Garden. It’s part of the Bizzy Bees update, and you can’t buy it from the regular seed shop like other plants. Instead, you have to work with a special bear character to get these seeds. Dandelions sell for a decent amount of money, making them worth the effort to get.

Where to Find the Bear Chef

To get Dandelion seeds, you need to visit the Bear Chef (also called the Bizzy Bear) in the middle of the game area. This big, friendly bear is easy to spot and has some barrels sitting in front of him. When you walk up to the bear, you’ll see an option to talk to him and start trading.

The Bear Chef works differently from other NPCs in the game. Instead of buying things with Sheckles, you have to give him specific materials to unlock rewards. He has a list of 30 different rewards, and Dandelion seeds are some of the prizes you can get.

How to Get Dandelion Seeds in Grow a Garden

The Bear Chef gives out Dandelion seeds at three different points in his reward track. You can get them as the 8th, 15th, and 27th rewards. Each time requires different materials, and the amounts get bigger as you go.

Getting these materials takes some work. You need regular honey, which you can get by trading pollinated plants to the NPC near the Queen Bee.

If you don’t want to collect all these materials, you can skip ahead by paying 39 Robux for each reward you want to skip. This lets you jump straight to the Dandelion rewards without doing any of the work, but it costs real money.

Is It Worth Getting Dandelions

Whether Dandelions are worth it depends on how much you like doing event activities. The materials you need aren’t too hard to get, especially the first reward that only needs 7 honey and some mutated apples. If you’re already participating in the Bizzy Bees event and have some of these materials lying around, getting a few Dandelion seeds makes sense.

The 42,000 Sheckle selling price is decent, but it’s not amazing compared to some other plants in the game. You’re mainly getting Dandelions because they’re special event items that won’t be available forever. Once the Bizzy Bees update ends, you probably won’t be able to get these seeds anymore.

If you’re short on honey or don’t have any mutated fruits, it might not be worth spending a lot of effort just for Dandelions. You could probably make similar money by focusing on other plants that are easier to get. But if you’re a collector who likes having rare plants, definitely try to get at least a few Dandelion seeds while you can.