How to Get Dino Crate in Grow a Garden: List of All Items

With the Prehistoric update finally live in Roblox Grow a Garden, players can access the various new items added to the game. The Dino Crate is one such item that players will find after interacting with the crafting table in the middle of the map. This new crate hides numerous new cosmetic items that will let you turn your garden into a history museum. However, obtaining the Dino Crate in Grow a Garden is not a straightforward task. Here is how to craft the dino crate in Grow a Garden and what it contains.

How to Craft the Dino Crate in Grow a Garden

Before you can craft the Dino Crate in Grow a Garden, you must have the following items in your inventory:

x1 Dinosaur Egg

5.5 million Sheckles

Once you meet these requirements, simply follow these instructions to craft the Dino Crate in the game:

Load the game and head over to the middle of the map. Go near the crafting table and press E to access it. Scroll down to find the Dino Crate. Select the crate and then click on Craft. Submit the items one after another as the game instructs. Wait for the process to complete.

Note that it takes 30 minutes to craft the Dino Crate in Grow a Garden. You must stay patient and check out the Ancient Seed Pack that brings a new array of seeds to the game.

Also read:

List of Everything You Can Get From the Dino Crate

Now that you have crafted the Dino Crate, it is time to open it and test your luck. The crate holds a total of 6 items, each with varying drop chances. Naturally, the best item has the least drop chance, making it quite valuable. Below are the complete details about the items.

Item Name Drop Chance Bone 20% Spine Fence 20% Dino Proof Fence 15% Rock Car 15% Skeleton Statue 5% Dino Skull 5%

As you can see, if you wish to get the best items in the Dino Crate, you will need to craft multiple copies of the crate to get lucky.