How to Get Dinosaur Egg in Grow a Garden – Roblox

The Dinosaur Egg brings the highly anticipated Dinosaur Pets to Grow a Garden. Added with the latest Prehistoric update of the game, players must go through a series of steps before they can get their hands on this egg, and eventually hatch it to get the Dino Pets. However, this will require you to spend some Sheckles and stay patient as the Graham NPC trades your regular pets for Dinosaur Eggs. Here is how to get a Dinosaur Egg in Grow a Garden, what items you need, and how to successfully hatch the Dinosaur Egg to get the new pet.

How to Get Dinosaur Egg In Grow a Garden?

To get the Dinosaur Egg, you must head towards the middle of the map and talk to the Graham NPC standing at the Dinosaur Egg stand. Next, you must follow these instructions to start the process:

Open your inventory and equip a pet that you no longer use. Interact with the Graham NPC. Select the Take This Pet option. Wait for the DNA Machine to start creating the egg.

Now, you must wait for 1 hour for the DNA Machine to create a Dinosaur Egg for you. In the meantime, you can try crafting the Dino Crate to obtain some new cosmetics.

Also check:

List Of All Dinosaur Pets You Can Get From The Dinosaur Egg

Once the DNA Machine successfully creates a Dinosaur Egg, all you need to do is go near it and press E to collect it. Now, head back to your garden, click on the egg, and then click anywhere in the garden to start the hatching process. It takes 4 hours and 16 minutes to hatch a Dinosaur Egg in Grow a Garden. Once the timer runs out, go near the egg and press E to hatch it.

You have a chance of obtaining the following pets from the Dinosaur Egg:

Dinosaur Name Drop Chance Raptor 35% Triceratops 32.5% Stegosaurus 28% Pterodactyl 3% Brontosaurus 1% T-Rex 0.3%

Which Pets Can You Give To Get Dinosaur Eggs?

As per the Graham NPC, you can give any pet, except the new Dinosaur Pets, to obtain the Dinosaur Egg. This means you must start hatching all the different types of eggs that you can find. To do so, head to the other end of the map and purchase eggs from the Pet Egg Shop. Next, hatch the eggs to get pets that you can then exchange for Dinosaur Eggs in Grow a Garden. However, this means that you must spend a decent sum of money on the whole process.

This brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to stock up on some pets so that you have enough chances to obtain the best Dinosaur Pets in Grow a Garden.