How to Get Dragon Pepper in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Dragon Pepper is one of the most valuable plants in Grow a Garden. This Divine rarity crop sells for 100,000 Sheckles per harvest and keeps producing multiple times. Getting Dragon Pepper takes patience since it only has a 0.5% drop rate.

The Working Bees update brought Dragon Pepper as part of the new crafting system. You can’t buy it directly from the seed shop – you need to craft Crafters Seed Packs and hope for the rare drop. In this guide, you will learn how to get Dragon Pepper and what makes it special.

How to Get Dragon Pepper

Dragon Pepper only comes from the Crafters Seed Pack. You can’t find it in regular seed shops or other seed packs. Here’s the complete process:

Step 1: Gather Materials for Crafters Seed Pack

You need these items to craft a Crafters Seed Pack:

1x Flower Seed Pack – Trade with Queen Bee using Honey.

– Trade with Queen Bee using Honey. 10x Honey – Make at Honey Compressor using pollinated plants.

Step 2: Craft the Seed Pack

Go to the Seed Crafting Station next to Chef Bear. Find Crafters Seed Pack in the recipe menu. Add your Flower Seed Pack and 10 Honey. Wait 20 minutes for crafting to complete. Claim your finished seed pack.

Step 3: Open the pack

Equip the Crafters Seed Pack and left-click to open it. Dragon Pepper has only a 0.5% chance to appear. This means you might need to craft many packs before getting one.

What’s Inside the Crafters Seed Pack

Here are all the possible seeds and their drop rates:

Seed Name Rarity Drop Rate Harvest Type Sell Price Crocus Uncommon 40% Single 34,000 Succulent Rare 25% Multiple 25,000 Violet Corn Legendary 20% Multiple 75,000 Bendboo Mythical 10% Single 250,000 Cocovine Mythical 4.5% Multiple 60,000 Dragon Pepper Divine 0.5% Multiple 100,000

Dragon Pepper is by far the rarest seed in the pack, but its multiple harvest system makes it extremely valuable long-term.

Is Dragon Pepper Worth the Effort?

Dragon Pepper requires significant investment in time and materials. You might craft 50+ Crafters Seed Packs before getting one Dragon Pepper seed.

However, the payoff is enormous. A single Dragon Pepper with good mutations can earn millions of Sheckles over its lifetime. For dedicated players who want the best money-making plants, Dragon Pepper is worth the grind. Casual players might prefer focusing on more common, valuable plants like Violet Corn or Bendboo, which are still rare but easier to obtain.